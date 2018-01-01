JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crest Animation Studios Ltd

Crest Animation Studios Ltd.

BSE: 526785 Sector: Media
NSE: CRESTANI ISIN Code: INE774A01012
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crest Animation Studios Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 08 Jul Crest Animation Studios Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN
PREVIOUS CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty
OPEN
CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty
Filter:

Crest Animation Studios Ltd. (CRESTANI) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Sep-2013 Jun-2013 Mar-2013 Dec-2012 Sep-2012
Revenue 0.00 0.04 0.01 7.17 6.83
Other Income 2.15 3.22 0.25 1.51 0.32
Total Income 2.15 3.26 0.26 8.68 7.15
Expenditure 4.01 6.79 10.28 7.64 4.21
Operating Profit -1.86 -3.53 -10.02 1.04 2.94
Interest 0.82 1.60 1.54 1.44 1.66
PBDT -2.67 -5.13 -11.56 -0.40 1.28
Depreciation 0.46 0.75 0.90 0.94 1.02
PBT -3.13 -5.88 -12.46 -1.34 0.26
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit -3.13 -5.88 -12.46 -1.34 0.26
EPS (Rs) -0.71 -1.33 -2.82 -0.30 0.06
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crest Animation Studios: