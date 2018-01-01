You are here » Home
» » Crest Animation Studios Ltd
Crest Animation Studios Ltd.
|BSE: 526785
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CRESTANI
|ISIN Code: INE774A01012
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crest Animation Studios Ltd
|
NSE
00:00 | 08 Jul
|
Crest Animation Studios Ltd
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|3.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.75
|VOLUME
|15351
|52-Week high
|3.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Crest Animation Studios Ltd. (CRESTANI) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Sep-2013
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2013
|Dec-2012
|Sep-2012
|Revenue
|0.00
|0.04
|0.01
|7.17
|6.83
|Other Income
|2.15
|3.22
|0.25
|1.51
|0.32
|Total Income
|2.15
|3.26
|0.26
|8.68
|7.15
|Expenditure
|4.01
|6.79
|10.28
|7.64
|4.21
|Operating Profit
|-1.86
|-3.53
|-10.02
|1.04
|2.94
|Interest
|0.82
|1.60
|1.54
|1.44
|1.66
|PBDT
|-2.67
|-5.13
|-11.56
|-0.40
|1.28
|Depreciation
|0.46
|0.75
|0.90
|0.94
|1.02
|PBT
|-3.13
|-5.88
|-12.46
|-1.34
|0.26
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-3.13
|-5.88
|-12.46
|-1.34
|0.26
|EPS (Rs)
|-0.71
|-1.33
|-2.82
|-0.30
|0.06
