Crest Animation Studios Ltd.

BSE: 526785 Sector: Media
NSE: CRESTANI ISIN Code: INE774A01012
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crest Animation Studios Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 08 Jul Crest Animation Studios Ltd
Crest Animation Studios Ltd. (CRESTANI) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2012 2011 2010
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.56 0.33 0.15
Current Ratio 1.26 1.68 2.34
Asset turnover ratio 0.16 0.43 0.42
Inventory turnover ratio 0.50 1.66 2.35
Debtors turnover ratio 0.77 2.60 2.87
Interest Coverage ratio -2.45 -22.54 1.14
Operating Margin (%) -62.88 -417.89 39.62
Net Profit Margin (%) -145.10 -461.07 1.39
Return on Capital Employed (%) 0.00 0.00 2.77
Return on Net Worth (%) 0.00 0.00 0.39
