Crest Animation Studios Ltd.
|BSE: 526785
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CRESTANI
|ISIN Code: INE774A01012
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crest Animation Studios Ltd
|
NSE
00:00 | 08 Jul
|
Crest Animation Studios Ltd
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|3.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.75
|VOLUME
|15351
|52-Week high
|3.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Crest Animation Studios Ltd. (CRESTANI) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2012
|2011
|2010
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.56
|0.33
|0.15
|Current Ratio
|1.26
|1.68
|2.34
|Asset turnover ratio
|0.16
|0.43
|0.42
|Inventory turnover ratio
|0.50
|1.66
|2.35
|Debtors turnover ratio
|0.77
|2.60
|2.87
|Interest Coverage ratio
|-2.45
|-22.54
|1.14
|Operating Margin (%)
|-62.88
|-417.89
|39.62
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|-145.10
|-461.07
|1.39
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|2.77
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
Quick Links for Crest Animation Studios: