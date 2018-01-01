You are here » Home
Crest Animation Studios Ltd.
|BSE: 526785
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CRESTANI
|ISIN Code: INE774A01012
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crest Animation Studios Ltd
|
NSE
00:00 | 08 Jul
|
Crest Animation Studios Ltd
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|3.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.75
|VOLUME
|15351
|52-Week high
|3.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crest Animation Studios Ltd. (CRESTANI) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '13
|Mar '13
|Sep '12
|Mar '12
|Sep '11
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.04
|7.18
|13.12
|7.17
|7.00
|Other Income
|5.37
|1.40
|2.50
|1.59
|3.49
|Total Income
|5.41
|8.58
|15.62
|8.76
|10.49
|Total Expenditure
|10.80
|17.55
|10.28
|16.80
|11.36
|Operating Profit
|-5.39
|-8.98
|5.34
|-8.04
|-0.87
|Interest
|2.41
|2.98
|3.33
|3.15
|2.81
|Gross Profit
|-7.80
|-11.95
|2.01
|-11.19
|-3.68
|Depreciation
|1.21
|1.84
|2.07
|2.33
|3.36
|PBT
|-9.01
|-13.79
|-0.07
|-13.52
|-7.04
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-9.01
|-13.79
|-0.07
|-13.52
|-7.04
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-9.01
|-13.79
|-0.07
|-13.52
|-7.04
|Equity Share Capital
|44.21
|44.21
|44.21
|44.21
|44.21
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-2.04
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.00
|-1.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|4.05
|4.05
|3.96
|3.96
|3.96
|Share Holding (%)
|91.51
|91.51
|89.58
|89.58
|89.58
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.38
|0.38
|0.46
|0.19
|0.19
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|40.57
|40.57
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|8.49
|8.49
|10.42
|4.23
|4.23
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0.33
|0.27
|0.27
|0.27
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|88.01
|49.43
|59.43
|59.43
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|7.47
|6.19
|6.19
|6.19
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
