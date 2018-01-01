You are here » Home
Crest Animation Studios Ltd.
|BSE: 526785
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CRESTANI
|ISIN Code: INE774A01012
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crest Animation Studios Ltd
|
NSE
00:00 | 08 Jul
|
Crest Animation Studios Ltd
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|3.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.75
|VOLUME
|15351
|52-Week high
|3.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Crest Animation Studios Ltd. (CRESTANI) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '12
|Dec '11
|Dec '10
|Dec '09
|Dec '08
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|20.29
|13.08
|29.70
|23.56
|22.79
|Other Income
|3.65
|6.31
|0.35
|2.62
|0.44
|Total Income
|23.94
|19.39
|30.05
|26.18
|23.23
|Total Expenditure
|17.55
|15.88
|15.07
|17.36
|22.53
|Operating Profit
|6.39
|3.51
|14.98
|8.82
|0.70
|Interest
|4.78
|4.52
|4.39
|2.53
|2.18
|Gross Profit
|1.61
|-1.01
|10.59
|6.29
|-1.48
|Depreciation
|3.02
|4.65
|6.81
|7.62
|8.08
|PBT
|-1.41
|-5.66
|3.78
|-1.33
|-9.56
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-1.41
|-5.66
|3.78
|-1.33
|-9.65
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-1.41
|-5.66
|3.78
|-1.33
|-9.65
|Equity Share Capital
|44.21
|44.21
|22.59
|22.59
|22.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-1.28
|1.67
|0.00
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|4.05
|3.96
|1.9
|1.9
|1.9
|Share Holding (%)
|91.51
|89.58
|84.08
|84.08
|84.08
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.05
|0.19
|0.13
|0.05
|0.02
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|12.00
|40.57
|37.29
|12.51
|5.56
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|1.02
|4.23
|5.94
|1.99
|0.89
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.33
|0.27
|0.23
|0.31
|0.34
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|88.00
|59.43
|62.71
|87.49
|94.44
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|7.47
|6.19
|9.98
|13.93
|15.03
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
