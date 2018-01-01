You are here » Home
Crest Animation Studios Ltd.
|BSE: 526785
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CRESTANI
|ISIN Code: INE774A01012
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crest Animation Studios Ltd
|
NSE
00:00 | 08 Jul
|
Crest Animation Studios Ltd
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|3.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.75
|VOLUME
|15351
|52-Week high
|3.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|3.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.75
|VOLUME
|15351
|52-Week high
|3.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Crest Animation Studios Ltd. (CRESTANI) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '13
|Mar '12
|Mar '11
|Mar '10
|Mar '09
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|20.30
|14.17
|37.12
|35.36
|37.43
|Other Income
|3.90
|5.08
|0.56
|3.19
|0.62
|Total Income
|24.20
|19.25
|37.68
|38.55
|38.05
|Total Expenditure
|27.83
|28.16
|192.80
|24.40
|31.33
|Operating Profit
|-3.64
|-8.91
|-155.12
|14.15
|6.72
|Interest
|6.31
|5.96
|7.27
|3.43
|2.97
|Gross Profit
|-9.95
|-14.87
|-162.39
|10.72
|3.75
|Depreciation
|3.91
|5.69
|8.76
|10.09
|10.50
|PBT
|-13.86
|-20.56
|-171.15
|0.63
|-6.87
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-13.86
|-20.56
|-171.15
|0.64
|-6.87
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|-161.06
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-13.86
|-20.56
|-10.09
|0.64
|-6.87
|Equity Share Capital
|44.21
|44.21
|22.59
|22.59
|22.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|46.60
|60.59
|76.90
|93.27
|93.27
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-3.14
|-4.65
|-38.71
|0.29
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|4.05
|3.96
|3.96
|1.9
|1.9
|Share Holding (%)
|91.51
|89.58
|89.58
|84.08
|84.08
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.38
|0.19
|0.16
|0.05
|0.02
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|100.00
|40.57
|34.52
|12.51
|5.56
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|8.49
|4.23
|3.60
|1.99
|0.89
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.33
|0.27
|0.3
|0.31
|0.34
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|88.01
|59.43
|65.48
|87.49
|94.44
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|7.47
|6.19
|6.83
|13.93
|15.03
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
