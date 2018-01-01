JUST IN
Crest Animation Studios Ltd.

BSE: 526785 Sector: Media
NSE: CRESTANI ISIN Code: INE774A01012
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crest Animation Studios Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 08 Jul Crest Animation Studios Ltd
Crest Animation Studios Ltd. (CRESTANI) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '13 Mar '12 Mar '11 Mar '10 Mar '09
Net Sales/Income From Operations 20.30 14.17 37.12 35.36 37.43
Other Income 3.90 5.08 0.56 3.19 0.62
Total Income 24.20 19.25 37.68 38.55 38.05
Total Expenditure 27.83 28.16 192.80 24.40 31.33
Operating Profit -3.64 -8.91 -155.12 14.15 6.72
Interest 6.31 5.96 7.27 3.43 2.97
Gross Profit -9.95 -14.87 -162.39 10.72 3.75
Depreciation 3.91 5.69 8.76 10.09 10.50
PBT -13.86 -20.56 -171.15 0.63 -6.87
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.01 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) -13.86 -20.56 -171.15 0.64 -6.87
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 -161.06 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -13.86 -20.56 -10.09 0.64 -6.87
Equity Share Capital 44.21 44.21 22.59 22.59 22.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 46.60 60.59 76.90 93.27 93.27
EPS
Basic EPS -3.14 -4.65 -38.71 0.29 0.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 4.05 3.96 3.96 1.9 1.9
Share Holding (%) 91.51 89.58 89.58 84.08 84.08
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0.38 0.19 0.16 0.05 0.02
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 100.00 40.57 34.52 12.51 5.56
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 8.49 4.23 3.60 1.99 0.89
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0.33 0.27 0.3 0.31 0.34
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 88.01 59.43 65.48 87.49 94.44
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 7.47 6.19 6.83 13.93 15.03
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
