Crest Animation Studios Ltd.
|BSE: 526785
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CRESTANI
|ISIN Code: INE774A01012
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crest Animation Studios Ltd
|
NSE
00:00 | 08 Jul
|
Crest Animation Studios Ltd
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|3.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.75
|VOLUME
|15351
|52-Week high
|3.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crest Animation Studios Ltd. (CRESTANI) - Company Information
Crest Animation Studios Ltd
Crest Communication (CCL) provides post-production services like film-to-tape transfer, electronic video editing, computer generated graphics, audio mixing, etc. The company's clientele includes HTA, Lintas Ogilvy & Mather, United Television etc.
During 1994-95, the company embarked on a project to expand the existing hi-tech video production and post-production facilities by importing state-o...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Additional Director :
|K Nagesh
|Additional Director :
|Srinivas Chada
|Additional Director :
|Bharat Merchant
|Additional Director :
|Prahalad Rao
|AUDITOR :
|S R Batliboi & Associates/Chaturvedi and Shah
|IND NAME :
|Entertainment / Electronic Media Software
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|401 & 501 Raheja Plaza 1, LBS Marg Ghatkopar (W),Mumbai,Maharashtra-400086
|Ph : 91-22-25197600
|WEBSITE : http://www.crestindia.com
|E-mail : companysecretary@crestindia.com
Quick Links for Crest Animation Studios: