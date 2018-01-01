JUST IN
Crest Animation Studios Ltd.

BSE: 526785 Sector: Media
NSE: CRESTANI ISIN Code: INE774A01012
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crest Animation Studios Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 08 Jul Crest Animation Studios Ltd
Crest Animation Studios Ltd. (CRESTANI) - Company Information

Crest Animation Studios Ltd

Crest Communication (CCL) provides post-production services like film-to-tape transfer, electronic video editing, computer generated graphics, audio mixing, etc. The company's clientele includes HTA, Lintas Ogilvy & Mather, United Television etc. During 1994-95, the company embarked on a project to expand the existing hi-tech video production and post-production facilities by importing state-o...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Additional Director : K Nagesh
Additional Director : Srinivas Chada
Additional Director : Bharat Merchant
Additional Director : Prahalad Rao
AUDITOR : S R Batliboi & Associates/Chaturvedi and Shah
IND NAME : Entertainment / Electronic Media Software
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
401 & 501 Raheja Plaza 1, LBS Marg Ghatkopar (W),Mumbai,Maharashtra-400086
Ph : 91-22-25197600
WEBSITE : http://www.crestindia.com
E-mail : companysecretary@crestindia.com

