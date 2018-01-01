JUST IN
Crest Animation Studios Ltd.

BSE: 526785 Sector: Media
NSE: CRESTANI ISIN Code: INE774A01012
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crest Animation Studios Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 08 Jul Crest Animation Studios Ltd
Crest Animation Studios Ltd. (CRESTANI) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) Sep
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 526785
NSE Code CRESTANI
BSE Group Z
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., Luxembourg Stock Exchange, MCX-SX Stock Exchange

