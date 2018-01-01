You are here » Home » » Crest Animation Studios Ltd
Crest Animation Studios Ltd.
|BSE: 526785
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CRESTANI
|ISIN Code: INE774A01012
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crest Animation Studios Ltd
|NSE 00:00 | 08 Jul
|Crest Animation Studios Ltd
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|3.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.75
|VOLUME
|15351
|52-Week high
|3.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crest Animation Studios Ltd. (CRESTANI) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
401 & 501 Raheja Plaza 1
LBS Marg Ghatkopar (W)
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-22-25197616
Phone1 - 91-22-25197600
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - companysecretary@crestindia.com
|Branch
|
A1/307 Safdarjung Enclave
New Delhi - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Crest Animation Holdings Inc
333 North Glenoaks Blvd
California - U.S.
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Crest Enteratinment (Singapore
80 Raffles Place #25-01
Singapore - Singapore
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Crest Films (India) Ltd
7-B Neelam Centre
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Crest Communication Hold Ltd
IFS Court TwentyEight
Ebene - Mauritius
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Crest Comm Singapore (Pte) Ltd
80 Raffles Place #25-01
Singapore - Singapore
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
401 & 501 Raheja Plaza-1
LBS Marg
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
