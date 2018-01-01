JUST IN
Crest Animation Studios Ltd.

BSE: 526785 Sector: Media
NSE: CRESTANI ISIN Code: INE774A01012
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crest Animation Studios Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 08 Jul Crest Animation Studios Ltd
OPEN
PREVIOUS CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty
OPEN
CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty

Crest Animation Studios Ltd. (CRESTANI) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2013 Sep 2013 Jun 2013 Mar 2013 Dec 2012
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 8.49 8.49 8.49 8.49 8.49
Total Promoters 8.49 8.49 8.49 8.49 8.49
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 87.76 87.76 87.76 87.76 87.76
Indian Public 49.46 47.39 46.53 45.43 34.96
Others 38.30 40.37 41.23 42.33 52.80
Total Non Promoter 88.12 88.12 88.12 88.12 88.12
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 96.61 96.61 96.61 96.61 96.61
Custodians 3.39 3.39 3.39 3.39 3.39
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

