Crest Animation Studios Ltd.
|BSE: 526785
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CRESTANI
|ISIN Code: INE774A01012
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crest Animation Studios Ltd
|
NSE
00:00 | 08 Jul
|
Crest Animation Studios Ltd
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|
|CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Crest Animation Studios Ltd. (CRESTANI) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2013
|Sep 2013
|Jun 2013
|Mar 2013
|Dec 2012
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|8.49
|8.49
|8.49
|8.49
|8.49
|Total Promoters
|8.49
|8.49
|8.49
|8.49
|8.49
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|87.76
|87.76
|87.76
|87.76
|87.76
|Indian Public
|49.46
|47.39
|46.53
|45.43
|34.96
|Others
|38.30
|40.37
|41.23
|42.33
|52.80
|Total Non Promoter
|88.12
|88.12
|88.12
|88.12
|88.12
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|96.61
|96.61
|96.61
|96.61
|96.61
|Custodians
|3.39
|3.39
|3.39
|3.39
|3.39
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
Quick Links for Crest Animation Studios: