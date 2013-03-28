Crest Animation Studios Ltd.
|BSE: 526785
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CRESTANI
|ISIN Code: INE774A01012
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crest Animation Studios Ltd
|NSE 00:00 | 08 Jul
|Crest Animation Studios Ltd
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|3.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.75
|VOLUME
|15351
|52-Week high
|3.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crest Animation Studios Ltd. (CRESTANI) - Announcements
-
Crest Animation Studios Ltd Cessation of Managing Director
15/02/2014 | bse
-
Crest Animation Studios Ltd Shareholding Pattern for Dec 31, 2013
27/01/2014 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crest Animation Studios Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
06/12/2013 | bse
-
Crest Animation Studios Ltd Financial Results & Limited Review for Sept 30, 2013
06/12/2013 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crest Animation Studios Ltd Adjournment of Board Meeting
21/11/2013 | bse
-
Crest Animation Studios Ltd Adjournment of Board Meeting
16/11/2013 | bse
-
Crest Animation Studios Ltd Extension of AGM for holding A G M
12/10/2013 | bse
-
Crest Animation Studios Ltd Resignation of Directors
19/08/2013 | bse
-
Crest Animation Studios Ltd Resignation of Director
19/08/2013 | bse
-
Crest Animation Studios Ltd Resignation of Director
19/08/2013 | bse
-
Crest Animation Studios Ltd Resignation of Director
19/08/2013 | bse
-
Crest Animation Studios Ltd Appointment of Directors
19/08/2013 | bse
-
Crest Animation Studios Ltd Updates
31/07/2013 | bse
-
Crest Animation Studios Ltd Statement of Assets and Liabilities
23/07/2013 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crest Animation Studios Ltd Updates
31/05/2013 | bse
-
Crest Animation Studios Ltd Updates
30/05/2013 | bse
-
Crest Animation Studios Ltd Financial Results for March 31, 2013 (Audited)
29/05/2013 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crest Animation Studios Ltd Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011
08/05/2013 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crest Animation Studios Ltd Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011
08/05/2013 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crest Animation Studios Ltd Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011
28/03/2013 | bse | Downlaod PDF
