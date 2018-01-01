You are here » Home » » Crest Animation Studios Ltd
Crest Animation Studios Ltd.
|BSE: 526785
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CRESTANI
|ISIN Code: INE774A01012
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crest Animation Studios Ltd
|NSE 00:00 | 08 Jul
|Crest Animation Studios Ltd
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|3.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.75
|VOLUME
|15351
|52-Week high
|3.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crest Animation Studios Ltd. (CRESTANI) - Net Profit
Net Profit
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG
|CHG(%)
|Net Profit (Rs crore)
|Zee Entertainmen
|575.70
|7.25
|1.28
|1034.00
|Sun TV Network
|892.25
|13.25
|1.51
|979.41
|D B Corp
|322.50
|-8.55
|-2.58
|377.31
|Jagran Prakashan
|163.20
|-1.75
|-1.06
|316.06
|Hindustan Media
|229.30
|-3.45
|-1.48
|193.60
|Dish TV
|65.65
|-0.90
|-1.35
|162.69
|Eros Intl.Media
|173.15
|-1.80
|-1.03
|130.39
|T.V. Today Netw.
|450.15
|1.70
|0.38
|107.88
|TV18 Broadcast
|63.75
|1.05
|1.67
|101.46
|PVR
|1320.95
|-1.00
|-0.08
|92.92
|H T Media
|86.30
|0.10
|0.12
|61.51
|Shemaroo Entert.
|514.60
|7.05
|1.39
|61.68
|Ent.Network
|698.10
|7.70
|1.12
|54.47
|UFO Moviez
|407.40
|-0.85
|-0.21
|54.31
|GTPL Hathway
|146.55
|-7.00
|-4.56
|40.09
|Zee Media
|38.40
|0.20
|0.52
|38.15
|Music Broadcast
|370.25
|-13.55
|-3.53
|36.66
|Inox Leisure
|262.45
|-5.55
|-2.07
|30.48
|Balaji Telefilms
|130.75
|3.25
|2.55
|30.98
|Cineline India
|77.50
|-0.75
|-0.96
|10.56
