Crest Animation Studios Ltd.
|BSE: 526785
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CRESTANI
|ISIN Code: INE774A01012
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crest Animation Studios Ltd
|NSE 00:00 | 08 Jul
|Crest Animation Studios Ltd
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|3.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.75
|VOLUME
|15351
|52-Week high
|3.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crest Animation Studios Ltd. (CRESTANI) - Total Assets
Total Assets
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG(%)
|Gross Block
|Net Block
|CWIP
|Total Assets
|Zee Entertainmen
|575.70
|1.28
|600.20
|300.60
|98.70
|6374.90
|Sun TV Network
|892.25
|1.51
|1907.58
|1089.34
|1.49
|4035.51
|TV18 Broadcast
|63.75
|1.67
|378.62
|87.59
|0.92
|3952.80
|H T Media
|86.30
|0.12
|1041.27
|862.00
|33.13
|2726.42
|Eros Intl.Media
|173.15
|-1.03
|3029.05
|2126.97
|0.66
|2021.04
|Siti Networks
|14.45
|-7.37
|1475.00
|879.64
|221.48
|1991.44
|Jagran Prakashan
|163.20
|-1.06
|879.88
|714.98
|75.88
|1836.50
|Hathway Cable
|33.60
|-2.75
|724.38
|632.89
|55.71
|1833.56
|PVR
|1320.95
|-0.08
|1595.60
|1421.00
|105.22
|1778.13
|Den Networks
|93.70
|0.05
|1198.03
|842.76
|40.69
|1775.49
|Prime Focus
|95.40
|-1.19
|649.17
|391.60
|0.87
|1728.49
|D B Corp
|322.50
|-2.58
|1442.93
|859.72
|21.36
|1728.35
|Hindustan Media
|229.30
|-1.48
|280.30
|238.79
|4.14
|1287.90
|GTPL Hathway
|146.55
|-4.56
|939.78
|613.79
|7.45
|999.93
|Ent.Network
|698.10
|1.12
|802.35
|713.49
|66.44
|986.76
|Inox Leisure
|262.45
|-2.07
|860.66
|702.75
|62.55
|965.57
|Zee Media
|38.40
|0.52
|258.34
|137.59
|22.62
|784.38
|Shemaroo Entert.
|514.60
|1.39
|68.35
|34.46
|0.00
|730.75
|Music Broadcast
|370.25
|-3.53
|347.99
|311.59
|0.00
|703.28
|Balaji Telefilms
|130.75
|2.55
|122.36
|30.60
|3.40
|654.14
