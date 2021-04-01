JUST IN
Crest Animation Studios Ltd.

BSE: 526785 Sector: Media
NSE: CRESTANI ISIN Code: INE774A01012
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crest Animation Studios Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 08 Jul Crest Animation Studios Ltd
OPEN
PREVIOUS CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty
OPEN
CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty

Crest Animation Studios Ltd. (CRESTANI) - Total Assets

Total Assets

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
Zee Entertainmen 575.70 1.28 600.20 300.60 98.70 6374.90
Sun TV Network 892.25 1.51 1907.58 1089.34 1.49 4035.51
TV18 Broadcast 63.75 1.67 378.62 87.59 0.92 3952.80
H T Media 86.30 0.12 1041.27 862.00 33.13 2726.42
Eros Intl.Media 173.15 -1.03 3029.05 2126.97 0.66 2021.04
Siti Networks 14.45 -7.37 1475.00 879.64 221.48 1991.44
Jagran Prakashan 163.20 -1.06 879.88 714.98 75.88 1836.50
Hathway Cable 33.60 -2.75 724.38 632.89 55.71 1833.56
PVR 1320.95 -0.08 1595.60 1421.00 105.22 1778.13
Den Networks 93.70 0.05 1198.03 842.76 40.69 1775.49
Prime Focus 95.40 -1.19 649.17 391.60 0.87 1728.49
D B Corp 322.50 -2.58 1442.93 859.72 21.36 1728.35
Hindustan Media 229.30 -1.48 280.30 238.79 4.14 1287.90
GTPL Hathway 146.55 -4.56 939.78 613.79 7.45 999.93
Ent.Network 698.10 1.12 802.35 713.49 66.44 986.76
Inox Leisure 262.45 -2.07 860.66 702.75 62.55 965.57
Zee Media 38.40 0.52 258.34 137.59 22.62 784.38
Shemaroo Entert. 514.60 1.39 68.35 34.46 0.00 730.75
Music Broadcast 370.25 -3.53 347.99 311.59 0.00 703.28
Balaji Telefilms 130.75 2.55 122.36 30.60 3.40 654.14
