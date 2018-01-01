JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crest Animation Studios Ltd

Crest Animation Studios Ltd.

BSE: 526785 Sector: Media
NSE: CRESTANI ISIN Code: INE774A01012
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crest Animation Studios Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 08 Jul Crest Animation Studios Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN
PREVIOUS CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty
OPEN
CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high 0.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty

Crest Animation Studios Ltd. (CRESTANI) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
Diligent Media 8.25 97.10 85.31 -25.52 524.57
TV Vision 16.00 55.90 175.59 8.24 243.98
Sri Adhik. Bros. 17.50 61.14 137.72 4.24 269.84
BAG Films 5.40 101.57 24.40 -2.62 339.76
Prit Nandy Comm. 16.80 24.31 2.22 -1.37 83.49
DQ Entertain. 13.15 104.25 86.00 -186.37 423.17
Balaji Telefilms 130.40 1,319.00 284.13 30.98 654.14
Raj Television 52.85 274.40 61.21 -8.80 182.21
Shemaroo Entert. 513.40 1,395.42 414.75 61.68 730.75
TV18 Broadcast 63.80 10,937.55 666.81 101.46 3,952.80
Sun TV Network 893.00 35,191.34 2,558.25 979.41 4,035.51
Zee Entertainmen 576.25 55,348.81 4,928.40 1,034.00 6,374.90
Ortel Commu. 26.65 81.23 203.37 1.43 332.85
Den Networks 94.15 1,843.27 980.79 -256.76 1,775.49
Ent.Network 701.00 3,341.67 556.52 54.47 986.76
NDTV 42.65 274.99 381.73 -53.34 459.99
Saregama India 666.10 1,159.68 208.16 7.71 316.32
Zee Media 38.50 1,812.58 390.07 38.15 784.38
Prime Focus 95.95 2,870.82 154.51 -11.04 1,728.49
Mukta Arts 64.80 146.32 58.85 -0.88 166.58
NEXT

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crest Animation Studios: