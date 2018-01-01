You are here » Home
Crest Animation Studios Ltd.
|BSE: 526785
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CRESTANI
|ISIN Code: INE774A01012
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crest Animation Studios Ltd
|
NSE
00:00 | 08 Jul
|
Crest Animation Studios Ltd
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|3.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.75
|VOLUME
|15351
|52-Week high
|3.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crest Animation Studios Ltd. (CRESTANI) - Competition
|
|COMPANY
|Last Price
|Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)
|Sales Turnover
|Net Profit
|Total Assets
|Diligent Media
|8.25
|97.10
|85.31
|-25.52
|524.57
|TV Vision
|16.00
|55.90
|175.59
|8.24
|243.98
|Sri Adhik. Bros.
|17.50
|61.14
|137.72
|4.24
|269.84
|BAG Films
|5.40
|101.57
|24.40
|-2.62
|339.76
|Prit Nandy Comm.
|16.80
|24.31
|2.22
|-1.37
|83.49
|DQ Entertain.
|13.15
|104.25
|86.00
|-186.37
|423.17
|Balaji Telefilms
|130.40
|1,319.00
|284.13
|30.98
|654.14
|Raj Television
|52.85
|274.40
|61.21
|-8.80
|182.21
|Shemaroo Entert.
|513.40
|1,395.42
|414.75
|61.68
|730.75
|TV18 Broadcast
|63.80
|10,937.55
|666.81
|101.46
|3,952.80
|Sun TV Network
|893.00
|35,191.34
|2,558.25
|979.41
|4,035.51
|Zee Entertainmen
|576.25
|55,348.81
|4,928.40
|1,034.00
|6,374.90
|Ortel Commu.
|26.65
|81.23
|203.37
|1.43
|332.85
|Den Networks
|94.15
|1,843.27
|980.79
|-256.76
|1,775.49
|Ent.Network
|701.00
|3,341.67
|556.52
|54.47
|986.76
|NDTV
|42.65
|274.99
|381.73
|-53.34
|459.99
|Saregama India
|666.10
|1,159.68
|208.16
|7.71
|316.32
|Zee Media
|38.50
|1,812.58
|390.07
|38.15
|784.38
|Prime Focus
|95.95
|2,870.82
|154.51
|-11.04
|1,728.49
|Mukta Arts
|64.80
|146.32
|58.85
|-0.88
|166.58
Quick Links for Crest Animation Studios: