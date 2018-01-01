JUST IN
Crest Animation Studios Ltd.

BSE: 526785 Sector: Media
NSE: CRESTANI ISIN Code: INE774A01012
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crest Animation Studios Ltd
NSE 00:00 | 08 Jul Crest Animation Studios Ltd
Crest Animation Studios Ltd. (CRESTANI) - Price History

DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
08-07-2014 3.75 3.90 3.75 3.75 15351 43
07-07-2014 4.05 4.20 3.90 3.90 6051 19
04-07-2014 3.90 4.10 3.90 4.10 5215 11
03-07-2014 4.35 4.35 4.00 4.10 29284 39
02-07-2014 4.10 4.20 4.00 4.20 23263 30
01-07-2014 3.75 4.05 3.75 4.00 18755 39
30-06-2014 3.70 3.90 3.65 3.90 11087 17
27-06-2014 3.85 3.85 3.55 3.75 15507 31
26-06-2014 4.00 4.00 3.70 3.70 5001 12
25-06-2014 3.70 3.95 3.70 3.85 8968 19
24-06-2014 3.60 3.90 3.60 3.80 11951 29
23-06-2014 4.00 4.00 3.70 3.75 10870 24
20-06-2014 3.85 4.00 3.80 3.85 3980 12
19-06-2014 4.00 4.00 3.95 3.95 19225 30
18-06-2014 4.35 4.35 4.15 4.15 10525 24
17-06-2014 4.35 4.50 4.35 4.35 16759 28
16-06-2014 4.55 4.85 4.55 4.55 7763 11
13-06-2014 4.75 4.75 4.75 4.75 4836 16
12-06-2014 5.00 5.15 4.80 5.00 25270 46
11-06-2014 5.00 5.00 4.60 4.95 33412 71
