Crest Animation Studios Ltd.
|BSE: 526785
|Sector: Media
|NSE: CRESTANI
|ISIN Code: INE774A01012
Crest Animation Studios Ltd. (CRESTANI) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|08-07-2014
|3.75
|3.90
|3.75
|3.75
|15351
|43
|07-07-2014
|4.05
|4.20
|3.90
|3.90
|6051
|19
|04-07-2014
|3.90
|4.10
|3.90
|4.10
|5215
|11
|03-07-2014
|4.35
|4.35
|4.00
|4.10
|29284
|39
|02-07-2014
|4.10
|4.20
|4.00
|4.20
|23263
|30
|01-07-2014
|3.75
|4.05
|3.75
|4.00
|18755
|39
|30-06-2014
|3.70
|3.90
|3.65
|3.90
|11087
|17
|27-06-2014
|3.85
|3.85
|3.55
|3.75
|15507
|31
|26-06-2014
|4.00
|4.00
|3.70
|3.70
|5001
|12
|25-06-2014
|3.70
|3.95
|3.70
|3.85
|8968
|19
|24-06-2014
|3.60
|3.90
|3.60
|3.80
|11951
|29
|23-06-2014
|4.00
|4.00
|3.70
|3.75
|10870
|24
|20-06-2014
|3.85
|4.00
|3.80
|3.85
|3980
|12
|19-06-2014
|4.00
|4.00
|3.95
|3.95
|19225
|30
|18-06-2014
|4.35
|4.35
|4.15
|4.15
|10525
|24
|17-06-2014
|4.35
|4.50
|4.35
|4.35
|16759
|28
|16-06-2014
|4.55
|4.85
|4.55
|4.55
|7763
|11
|13-06-2014
|4.75
|4.75
|4.75
|4.75
|4836
|16
|12-06-2014
|5.00
|5.15
|4.80
|5.00
|25270
|46
|11-06-2014
|5.00
|5.00
|4.60
|4.95
|33412
|71
