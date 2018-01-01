JUST IN
Crest Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 511413 Sector: Financials
NSE: CREST ISIN Code: INE559D01011
OPEN 203.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 202.10
VOLUME 598
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 128.10
P/E 10.82
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 526
Buy Price 202.00
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 204.35
Sell Qty 50.00
OPEN 203.55
CLOSE 202.10
VOLUME 598
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 128.10
P/E 10.82
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 526
Buy Price 202.00
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 204.35
Sell Qty 50.00

About Crest Ventures Ltd.

Crest Ventures Ltd

Incorporated in Oct.'82 in Calcutta, West Bengal, Sharyans Resources was promoted by Pannalal Bengani, Motilal Sharma and Vijay Singh Dugar. It was engaged in trading of synthetic yarns and fabrics till Mar.'93, it diversified into financial activities with emphasis on housing development and finance, lease financing, hire-purchase and investment in bonds and properties. The company signed an M...> More

Crest Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   526
EPS - TTM () [*S] 18.67
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.82
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 02 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.25
Book Value / Share () [*S] 99.14
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Crest Ventures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 17.91 11 62.82
Other Income 0.73 0.7 4.29
Total Income 18.64 11.7 59.32
Total Expenses 7.45 7.09 5.08
Operating Profit 11.19 4.61 142.73
Net Profit 8.65 2.08 315.87
Equity Capital 26.05 26.05 -
Crest Ventures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
IL&FS Inv.Manag. 18.95 1.88 595.12
Nalwa Sons Invst 1095.00 2.15 562.83
Maa Jagdambe 70.45 -4.99 552.68
Crest Ventures 202.10 0.00 526.47
Goldline Intl. 10.08 0.00 525.17
Max Ventures 69.80 1.90 507.10
Finkurve Fin. 51.30 0.00 495.56
Crest Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.99
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 6.04
Insurance 2.06
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 15.99
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.80
Crest Ventures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.07% -5.52% 0.48% -0.61%
1 Month -13.00% -11.15% -1.14% -0.58%
3 Month -19.72% -20.22% 2.05% 1.25%
6 Month 13.28% 13.93% 5.45% 4.63%
1 Year 41.53% 47.05% 17.15% 16.44%
3 Year 326.37% 340.39% 17.21% 18.70%

Crest Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 202.05
204.95
Week Low/High 200.00
216.00
Month Low/High 200.00
258.00
YEAR Low/High 128.10
295.00
All TIME Low/High 2.72
497.00

