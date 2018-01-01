Crest Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 511413
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: CREST
|ISIN Code: INE559D01011
|BSE LIVE 15:02 | 12 Mar
|202.10
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
203.55
|
HIGH
204.95
|
LOW
202.05
|NSE LIVE 14:48 | 12 Mar
|202.05
|
-0.60
(-0.30%)
|
OPEN
205.00
|
HIGH
205.95
|
LOW
200.35
|OPEN
|203.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|202.10
|VOLUME
|598
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|128.10
|P/E
|10.82
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|526
|Buy Price
|202.00
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|204.35
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|205.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|202.65
|VOLUME
|20065
|52-Week high
|297.50
|52-Week low
|125.55
|P/E
|10.82
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|526
|Buy Price
|202.30
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|203.95
|Sell Qty
|20.00
|OPEN
|203.55
|CLOSE
|202.10
|VOLUME
|598
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|128.10
|P/E
|10.82
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|526
|Buy Price
|202.00
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|204.35
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|205.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|202.65
|VOLUME
|20065
|52-Week high
|297.50
|52-Week low
|125.55
|P/E
|10.82
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|526.47
|Buy Price
|202.30
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|203.95
|Sell Qty
|20.00
About Crest Ventures Ltd.
Incorporated in Oct.'82 in Calcutta, West Bengal, Sharyans Resources was promoted by Pannalal Bengani, Motilal Sharma and Vijay Singh Dugar. It was engaged in trading of synthetic yarns and fabrics till Mar.'93, it diversified into financial activities with emphasis on housing development and finance, lease financing, hire-purchase and investment in bonds and properties. The company signed an M...> More
Crest Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|526
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|18.67
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|10.82
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|02 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.25
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|99.14
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.04
Announcement
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017
-
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017.
-
Crest Ventures Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|17.91
|11
|62.82
|Other Income
|0.73
|0.7
|4.29
|Total Income
|18.64
|11.7
|59.32
|Total Expenses
|7.45
|7.09
|5.08
|Operating Profit
|11.19
|4.61
|142.73
|Net Profit
|8.65
|2.08
|315.87
|Equity Capital
|26.05
|26.05
|-
Crest Ventures Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|IL&FS Inv.Manag.
|18.95
|1.88
|595.12
|Nalwa Sons Invst
|1095.00
|2.15
|562.83
|Maa Jagdambe
|70.45
|-4.99
|552.68
|Crest Ventures
|202.10
|0.00
|526.47
|Goldline Intl.
|10.08
|0.00
|525.17
|Max Ventures
|69.80
|1.90
|507.10
|Finkurve Fin.
|51.30
|0.00
|495.56
Crest Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Crest Ventures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.07%
|-5.52%
|0.48%
|-0.61%
|1 Month
|-13.00%
|-11.15%
|-1.14%
|-0.58%
|3 Month
|-19.72%
|-20.22%
|2.05%
|1.25%
|6 Month
|13.28%
|13.93%
|5.45%
|4.63%
|1 Year
|41.53%
|47.05%
|17.15%
|16.44%
|3 Year
|326.37%
|340.39%
|17.21%
|18.70%
Crest Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|202.05
|
|204.95
|Week Low/High
|200.00
|
|216.00
|Month Low/High
|200.00
|
|258.00
|YEAR Low/High
|128.10
|
|295.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.72
|
|497.00
Quick Links for Crest Ventures:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices