You are here » Home » » Crest Ventures Ltd
Crest Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 511413
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: CREST
|ISIN Code: INE559D01011
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|203.50
|
1.40
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
203.55
|
HIGH
209.80
|
LOW
200.35
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|205.05
|
2.40
(1.18%)
|
OPEN
205.00
|
HIGH
210.00
|
LOW
200.35
|OPEN
|203.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|202.10
|VOLUME
|860
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|135.00
|P/E
|10.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|530
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|205.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|202.65
|VOLUME
|22259
|52-Week high
|297.50
|52-Week low
|134.00
|P/E
|10.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|530
|Buy Price
|205.35
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|210.00
|Sell Qty
|267.00
|OPEN
|203.55
|CLOSE
|202.10
|VOLUME
|860
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|135.00
|P/E
|10.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|530
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|205.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|202.65
|VOLUME
|22259
|52-Week high
|297.50
|52-Week low
|134.00
|P/E
|10.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|530.12
|Buy Price
|205.35
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|210.00
|Sell Qty
|267.00
Crest Ventures Ltd. (CREST) - BULK DEALS
|DATE
|CLIENT NAME
|EXCHANGE
|TRANSACTION
|QUANTITY
|PRICE
|20-03-2017
|
AUTHUM INVESTMENT AND INFRASTRUCTUR
E LTD
|NSE
|BUY
|1615000
|151.30
|20-03-2017
|CHAINANI PISHU
|NSE
|SELL
|1615000
|151.30
|30-10-2016
|PISHU CHAINANI
|BSE
|SELL
|800000
|76.00
|30-10-2016
|VIKRAM PRATAPBHAI KOTAK
|BSE
|BUY
|800000
|76.00
|10-10-2016
|PISHU CHAINANI
|BSE
|SELL
|800000
|76.00
|10-10-2016
|VIKRAM PRATAPBHAI KOTAK
|BSE
|BUY
|800000
|76.00
|13-05-2016
|DARSHIT KAPURCHAND SHAH
|NSE
|BUY
|216635
|49.98
|13-05-2016
|MIRAJ MARKETING COMPANY LLP
|NSE
|SELL
|200000
|50.00
|28-03-2016
|
VELOCITY STOCK MART PRIVATE LIMITED
|BSE
|BUY
|90078
|39.80
|28-03-2016
|SURAJ DILEEPKUMAR KARKERA
|BSE
|BUY
|89740
|40.79
|28-03-2016
|
VELOCITY STOCK MART PRIVATE LIMITED
|BSE
|SELL
|90579
|40.79
|28-03-2016
|SURAJ DILEEPKUMAR KARKERA
|BSE
|SELL
|90001
|39.71
|11-02-2016
|FINE ESTATES PRIVATE LIMITED
|NSE
|BUY
|104729
|49.90
|11-02-2016
|MIRAJ MARKETING COMPANY LLP
|NSE
|SELL
|95744
|50.00
|20-06-2014
|FIDELITY MULTITRADE PVT. LTD.
|BSE
|SELL
|621588
|38.50
|20-06-2014
|
ORANGE MAURITIUS INVESTMENTS LIMITE
D
|BSE
|BUY
|630000
|38.50
|28-03-2014
|KEMPRO TRADERS PRIVATE LIMITED
|BSE
|SELL
|3060404
|28.00
|28-03-2014
|FINE ESTATES PRIVATE LIMITED
|BSE
|BUY
|3060404
|28.00
|20-03-2014
|PASHA FINANCE PVT. LTD.
|BSE
|SELL
|619796
|30.55
|20-03-2014
|FIDELITY MULTITRADE PVT. LTD.
|BSE
|BUY
|619796
|30.55
Quick Links for Crest Ventures:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices