Crest Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 511413 Sector: Financials
NSE: CREST ISIN Code: INE559D01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 203.50 1.40
(0.69%)
OPEN

203.55

 HIGH

209.80

 LOW

200.35
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 205.05 2.40
(1.18%)
OPEN

205.00

 HIGH

210.00

 LOW

200.35
Crest Ventures Ltd. (CREST) - BULK DEALS

TYPE: Exchange: Transaction:
From: To:
Client Name:
DATE CLIENT NAME EXCHANGE TRANSACTION QUANTITY PRICE
20-03-2017 AUTHUM INVESTMENT AND INFRASTRUCTUR
E LTD 		NSE BUY 1615000 151.30
20-03-2017 CHAINANI PISHU NSE SELL 1615000 151.30
30-10-2016 PISHU CHAINANI BSE SELL 800000 76.00
30-10-2016 VIKRAM PRATAPBHAI KOTAK BSE BUY 800000 76.00
10-10-2016 PISHU CHAINANI BSE SELL 800000 76.00
10-10-2016 VIKRAM PRATAPBHAI KOTAK BSE BUY 800000 76.00
13-05-2016 DARSHIT KAPURCHAND SHAH NSE BUY 216635 49.98
13-05-2016 MIRAJ MARKETING COMPANY LLP NSE SELL 200000 50.00
28-03-2016 VELOCITY STOCK MART PRIVATE LIMITED
 BSE BUY 90078 39.80
28-03-2016 SURAJ DILEEPKUMAR KARKERA BSE BUY 89740 40.79
28-03-2016 VELOCITY STOCK MART PRIVATE LIMITED
 BSE SELL 90579 40.79
28-03-2016 SURAJ DILEEPKUMAR KARKERA BSE SELL 90001 39.71
11-02-2016 FINE ESTATES PRIVATE LIMITED NSE BUY 104729 49.90
11-02-2016 MIRAJ MARKETING COMPANY LLP NSE SELL 95744 50.00
20-06-2014 FIDELITY MULTITRADE PVT. LTD. BSE SELL 621588 38.50
20-06-2014 ORANGE MAURITIUS INVESTMENTS LIMITE
D 		BSE BUY 630000 38.50
28-03-2014 KEMPRO TRADERS PRIVATE LIMITED BSE SELL 3060404 28.00
28-03-2014 FINE ESTATES PRIVATE LIMITED BSE BUY 3060404 28.00
20-03-2014 PASHA FINANCE PVT. LTD. BSE SELL 619796 30.55
20-03-2014 FIDELITY MULTITRADE PVT. LTD. BSE BUY 619796 30.55
