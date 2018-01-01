You are here » Home » » Crest Ventures Ltd
Crest Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 511413
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: CREST
|ISIN Code: INE559D01011
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|203.50
|
1.40
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
203.55
|
HIGH
209.80
|
LOW
200.35
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|205.05
|
2.40
(1.18%)
|
OPEN
205.00
|
HIGH
210.00
|
LOW
200.35
|OPEN
|203.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|202.10
|VOLUME
|860
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|135.00
|P/E
|10.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|530
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|205.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|202.65
|VOLUME
|22259
|52-Week high
|297.50
|52-Week low
|134.00
|P/E
|10.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|530
|Buy Price
|205.35
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|210.00
|Sell Qty
|267.00
Crest Ventures Ltd. (CREST) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|19-07-2017
|Book Closure
|04-08-2017
|11-08-2017
|Rs.0.5000 per share(5%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|07-09-2016
|Book Closure
|16-09-2016
|Right Issue of Equity Shares
|14-07-2016
|Book Closure
|31-07-2016
|06-08-2016
|Rs.0.5000 per share(5%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|11-08-2015
|Book Closure
|08-09-2015
|15-09-2015
|Rs.0.5000 per share(5%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|02-09-2014
|Book Closure
|13-09-2014
|25-09-2014
|Rs.0.5000 per share(5%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|04-07-2013
|Book Closure
|22-07-2013
|06-08-2013
|Rs.0.5000 per share(5%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|21-06-2012
|Book Closure
|24-07-2012
|04-08-2012
|Rs.0.50 per share(5%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|18-07-2011
|Book Closure
|31-07-2011
|12-08-2011
|A.G.M. & Rs.0.50 per share(5%)Dividend
|12-07-2010
|Book Closure
|31-07-2010
|12-08-2010
|Rs.1.50 per share(15%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|20-08-2009
|Book Closure
|12-09-2009
|26-09-2009
|Rs.1.50 per share(15%)Dividend & A.G.M.
