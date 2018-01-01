JUST IN
Crest Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 511413 Sector: Financials
NSE: CREST ISIN Code: INE559D01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 203.50 1.40
(0.69%)
OPEN

203.55

 HIGH

209.80

 LOW

200.35
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 205.05 2.40
(1.18%)
OPEN

205.00

 HIGH

210.00

 LOW

200.35
OPEN 203.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 202.10
VOLUME 860
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 135.00
P/E 10.90
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 530
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Crest Ventures Ltd. (CREST) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
19-07-2017 Book Closure 04-08-2017 11-08-2017 Rs.0.5000 per share(5%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
07-09-2016 Book Closure 16-09-2016 Right Issue of Equity Shares
14-07-2016 Book Closure 31-07-2016 06-08-2016 Rs.0.5000 per share(5%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
11-08-2015 Book Closure 08-09-2015 15-09-2015 Rs.0.5000 per share(5%)Dividend & A.G.M.
02-09-2014 Book Closure 13-09-2014 25-09-2014 Rs.0.5000 per share(5%)Dividend & A.G.M.
04-07-2013 Book Closure 22-07-2013 06-08-2013 Rs.0.5000 per share(5%)Dividend & A.G.M.
21-06-2012 Book Closure 24-07-2012 04-08-2012 Rs.0.50 per share(5%)Dividend & A.G.M.
18-07-2011 Book Closure 31-07-2011 12-08-2011 A.G.M. & Rs.0.50 per share(5%)Dividend
12-07-2010 Book Closure 31-07-2010 12-08-2010 Rs.1.50 per share(15%)Dividend & A.G.M.
20-08-2009 Book Closure 12-09-2009 26-09-2009 Rs.1.50 per share(15%)Dividend & A.G.M.

