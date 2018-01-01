You are here » Home » » Crest Ventures Ltd
Crest Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 511413
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: CREST
|ISIN Code: INE559D01011
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|203.50
|
1.40
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
203.55
|
HIGH
209.80
|
LOW
200.35
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|205.05
|
2.40
(1.18%)
|
OPEN
205.00
|
HIGH
210.00
|
LOW
200.35
|OPEN
|205.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|202.65
|VOLUME
|22259
|52-Week high
|297.50
|52-Week low
|134.00
|P/E
|10.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|530.12
|Buy Price
|205.35
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|210.00
|Sell Qty
|267.00
Crest Ventures Ltd. (CREST) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|REMARKS
|13-02-2018
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08-11-2017
|Board Meeting
|Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Req...
|11-08-2017
|Board Meeting
|This is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Comp...
|10-05-2017
|Board Meeting
|Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosur...
|30-01-2017
|Board Meeting
|Crest Ventures Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direc...
|11-11-2016
|Board Meeting
|Crest Ventures Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direc...
|03-09-2016
|Board Meeting
|Crest Ventures Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direc...
|06-08-2016
|Board Meeting
|Crest Ventures Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Dir...
|06-07-2016
|Board Meeting
|Crest Ventures Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direc...
|14-05-2016
|Board Meeting
|Crest Ventures Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direc...
|08-02-2016
|Board Meeting
|Crest Ventures Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Dir...
|05-11-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10-08-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05-05-2015
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14-02-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05-02-2015
|Board Meeting
|Crest Ventures Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direc...
|10-11-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14-08-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27-05-2014
|Board Meeting
|Sharyans Resources Ltd. will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of...
|13-02-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30-10-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06-08-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06-05-2013
|Board Meeting
|Sharyans Resources Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of D...
|08-02-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03-01-2013
|Board Meeting
|Sharyans Resources Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of D...
