Crest Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 511413
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: CREST
|ISIN Code: INE559D01011
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|203.50
|
1.40
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
203.55
|
HIGH
209.80
|
LOW
200.35
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|205.05
|
2.40
(1.18%)
|
OPEN
205.00
|
HIGH
210.00
|
LOW
200.35
Filter:
Crest Ventures Ltd. (CREST) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|26.05
|17.37
|17.37
|Reserves
|193.94
|156.55
|176.63
|Total Shareholders Funds
|219.99
|173.92
|194.00
|Secured Loans
|54.72
|56.18
|20.83
|Unsecured Loans
|7.54
|12.24
|25.60
|Total Debt
|62.26
|68.42
|46.43
|Total Liabilities
|282.25
|242.34
|240.43
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|44.40
|5.34
|1.54
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|125.01
|121.28
|158.04
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|7.83
|43.78
|43.78
|Sundry Debtors
|0.78
|0.53
|0.40
|Cash and Bank
|2.13
|3.72
|0.12
|Loans and Advances
|110.91
|85.85
|56.87
|Total Current Assets
|121.65
|133.88
|101.17
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|0.47
|9.13
|17.22
|Provisions
|3.66
|4.70
|2.68
|Net Current Assets
|117.52
|120.05
|81.27
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|282.25
|242.34
|240.42
