Crest Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 511413 Sector: Financials
NSE: CREST ISIN Code: INE559D01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 203.50 1.40
(0.69%)
OPEN

203.55

 HIGH

209.80

 LOW

200.35
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 205.05 2.40
(1.18%)
OPEN

205.00

 HIGH

210.00

 LOW

200.35
OPEN 203.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 202.10
VOLUME 860
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 135.00
P/E 10.90
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 530
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Crest Ventures Ltd. (CREST) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 26.05 17.37 17.37
Reserves 193.94 156.55 176.63
Total Shareholders Funds 219.99 173.92 194.00
Secured Loans 54.72 56.18 20.83
Unsecured Loans 7.54 12.24 25.60
Total Debt 62.26 68.42 46.43
Total Liabilities 282.25 242.34 240.43
Application of Funds
Gross Block 44.40 5.34 1.54
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 125.01 121.28 158.04
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 7.83 43.78 43.78
Sundry Debtors 0.78 0.53 0.40
Cash and Bank 2.13 3.72 0.12
Loans and Advances 110.91 85.85 56.87
Total Current Assets 121.65 133.88 101.17
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 0.47 9.13 17.22
Provisions 3.66 4.70 2.68
Net Current Assets 117.52 120.05 81.27
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 282.25 242.34 240.42
