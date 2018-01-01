JUST IN
Crest Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 511413 Sector: Financials
NSE: CREST ISIN Code: INE559D01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 203.50 1.40
(0.69%)
OPEN

203.55

 HIGH

209.80

 LOW

200.35
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 205.05 2.40
(1.18%)
OPEN

205.00

 HIGH

210.00

 LOW

200.35
OPEN 203.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 202.10
VOLUME 860
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 135.00
P/E 10.90
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 530
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Crest Ventures Ltd. (CREST) - Financial Overview

Figures in () Crore 2017 2016 2015
Total Interest income 20.08 24.31 101.84
Net interest income 10.82 15.72 94.98
Non-interest income 1.02 0.42 0.00
Operating income 11.84 16.14 94.98
Depreciation 0.49 0.83 0.15
Profit Before Tax 4.03 8.13 14.01
Tax 0.71 -2.02 3.01
Profit After Tax 3.32 10.15 11.00
 
Share Capital 26.05 17.37 17.37
Reserves 193.94 156.55 176.63
Net Worth 219.99 173.92 194.00
Deposits 7.54 12.24 25.60
Borrowings 54.72 56.18 20.83
Investments 125.01 121.28 158.04
Advances 0.00 0.00 0.00
Debtors 0.78 0.53 0.40
