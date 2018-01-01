You are here » Home
Crest Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 511413
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: CREST
|ISIN Code: INE559D01011
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
203.50
|
1.40
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
203.55
|
HIGH
209.80
|
LOW
200.35
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
205.05
|
2.40
(1.18%)
|
OPEN
205.00
|
HIGH
210.00
|
LOW
200.35
|OPEN
|205.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|202.65
|VOLUME
|22259
|52-Week high
|297.50
|52-Week low
|134.00
|P/E
|10.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|530
|Buy Price
|205.35
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|210.00
|Sell Qty
|267.00
|OPEN
|205.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|202.65
|VOLUME
|22259
|52-Week high
|297.50
|52-Week low
|134.00
|P/E
|10.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|530.12
|Buy Price
|205.35
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|210.00
|Sell Qty
|267.00
Crest Ventures Ltd. (CREST) - Financial Overview
|Figures in () Crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Total Interest income
|20.08
|24.31
|101.84
|Net interest income
|10.82
|15.72
|94.98
|Non-interest income
|1.02
|0.42
|0.00
|Operating income
|11.84
|16.14
|94.98
|Depreciation
|0.49
|0.83
|0.15
|Profit Before Tax
|4.03
|8.13
|14.01
|Tax
|0.71
|-2.02
|3.01
|Profit After Tax
|3.32
|10.15
|11.00
|
|Share Capital
|26.05
|17.37
|17.37
|Reserves
|193.94
|156.55
|176.63
|Net Worth
|219.99
|173.92
|194.00
|Deposits
|7.54
|12.24
|25.60
|Borrowings
|54.72
|56.18
|20.83
|Investments
|125.01
|121.28
|158.04
|Advances
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Debtors
|0.78
|0.53
|0.40
