JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crest Ventures Ltd

Crest Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 511413 Sector: Financials
NSE: CREST ISIN Code: INE559D01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 203.50 1.40
(0.69%)
OPEN

203.55

 HIGH

209.80

 LOW

200.35
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 205.05 2.40
(1.18%)
OPEN

205.00

 HIGH

210.00

 LOW

200.35
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 203.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 202.10
VOLUME 860
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 135.00
P/E 10.90
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 530
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 203.55
CLOSE 202.10
VOLUME 860
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 135.00
P/E 10.90
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 530
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Crest Ventures Ltd. (CREST) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Interest earned 20.08 24.31 101.84
Other Income 1.02 0.42 0.00
Total Income 22.92 24.73 28.49
 
Interest Expended 9.26 8.59 6.86
Employee Cost 1.91 1.55 1.03
Selling and Administration Expenses 2.89 3.21 1.92
Depreciation 0.49 0.83 0.15
Operating expenses 5.29 5.59 3.10
Provisions & contigencies 0.04 0.17 2.13
Total Expenditure 7.32 7.17 7.46
 
Net Profit for the year 3.32 10.15 11.00
Prior year adjustments 0.00 -50.81 -0.01
Profit brought forward 4.39 48.14 40.39
Total 7.71 7.48 51.38
 
Transfer to Statutory Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00
Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government 0.00 1.05 1.05
Balance c/f to Balance Sheet 7.05 4.39 48.14
Equity Dividend 0.00 0.87 0.87
Corporate Dividend Tax 0.00 0.18 0.18
Equity Dividend (%) 5.00 5.00 5.00
Earning Per Share (Rs.) 1.27 5.74 6.23
Book Value 84.44 100.13 111.69
Last

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crest Ventures: