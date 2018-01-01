You are here » Home » » Crest Ventures Ltd
Crest Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 511413
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: CREST
|ISIN Code: INE559D01011
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|203.50
|
1.40
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
203.55
|
HIGH
209.80
|
LOW
200.35
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|205.05
|
2.40
(1.18%)
|
OPEN
205.00
|
HIGH
210.00
|
LOW
200.35
Filter:
Crest Ventures Ltd. (CREST) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Interest earned
|20.08
|24.31
|101.84
|Other Income
|1.02
|0.42
|0.00
|Total Income
|22.92
|24.73
|28.49
|Interest Expended
|9.26
|8.59
|6.86
|Employee Cost
|1.91
|1.55
|1.03
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|2.89
|3.21
|1.92
|Depreciation
|0.49
|0.83
|0.15
|Operating expenses
|5.29
|5.59
|3.10
|Provisions & contigencies
|0.04
|0.17
|2.13
|Total Expenditure
|7.32
|7.17
|7.46
|Net Profit for the year
|3.32
|10.15
|11.00
|Prior year adjustments
|0.00
|-50.81
|-0.01
|Profit brought forward
|4.39
|48.14
|40.39
|Total
|7.71
|7.48
|51.38
|Transfer to Statutory Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government
|0.00
|1.05
|1.05
|Balance c/f to Balance Sheet
|7.05
|4.39
|48.14
|Equity Dividend
|0.00
|0.87
|0.87
|Corporate Dividend Tax
|0.00
|0.18
|0.18
|Equity Dividend (%)
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Earning Per Share (Rs.)
|1.27
|5.74
|6.23
|Book Value
|84.44
|100.13
|111.69
- Page
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
