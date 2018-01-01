You are here » Home
» » Crest Ventures Ltd
Crest Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 511413
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: CREST
|ISIN Code: INE559D01011
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
203.50
|
1.40
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
203.55
|
HIGH
209.80
|
LOW
200.35
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
205.05
|
2.40
(1.18%)
|
OPEN
205.00
|
HIGH
210.00
|
LOW
200.35
|OPEN
|203.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|202.10
|VOLUME
|860
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|135.00
|P/E
|10.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|530
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|205.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|202.65
|VOLUME
|22259
|52-Week high
|297.50
|52-Week low
|134.00
|P/E
|10.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|530
|Buy Price
|205.35
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|210.00
|Sell Qty
|267.00
|OPEN
|203.55
|CLOSE
|202.10
|VOLUME
|860
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|135.00
|P/E
|10.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|530
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|205.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|202.65
|VOLUME
|22259
|52-Week high
|297.50
|52-Week low
|134.00
|P/E
|10.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|530.12
|Buy Price
|205.35
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|210.00
|Sell Qty
|267.00
Filter:
Crest Ventures Ltd. (CREST) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|12.40
|50.59
|4.41
|4.54
|6.00
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|0.36
|Total Income
|12.66
|50.59
|4.41
|4.81
|6.36
|Expenditure
|1.95
|1.91
|2.17
|2.07
|1.96
|Operating Profit
|11.33
|49.32
|2.80
|3.23
|5.07
|Interest
|2.56
|1.81
|1.81
|1.84
|2.32
|PBDT
|-0.18
|7.12
|0.28
|0.47
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.27
|0.26
|0.13
|0.13
|PBT
|7.88
|46.60
|0.16
|0.77
|1.95
|Tax
|-0.45
|6.85
|0.02
|0.34
|-0.02
|Net Profit
|8.33
|39.75
|0.14
|0.43
|1.97
|EPS (Rs)
|3.20
|15.26
|0.05
|0.18
|0.85
Quick Links for Crest Ventures: