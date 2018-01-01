JUST IN
Crest Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 511413 Sector: Financials
NSE: CREST ISIN Code: INE559D01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 203.50 1.40
(0.69%)
OPEN

203.55

 HIGH

209.80

 LOW

200.35
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 205.05 2.40
(1.18%)
OPEN

205.00

 HIGH

210.00

 LOW

200.35
Crest Ventures Ltd. (CREST) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 12.40 50.59 4.41 4.54 6.00
Other Income 0.26 0.00 0.00 0.27 0.36
Total Income 12.66 50.59 4.41 4.81 6.36
Expenditure 1.95 1.91 2.17 2.07 1.96
Operating Profit 11.33 49.32 2.80 3.23 5.07
Interest 2.56 1.81 1.81 1.84 2.32
PBDT -0.18 7.12 0.28 0.47 0.11
Depreciation 0.27 0.27 0.26 0.13 0.13
PBT 7.88 46.60 0.16 0.77 1.95
Tax -0.45 6.85 0.02 0.34 -0.02
Net Profit 8.33 39.75 0.14 0.43 1.97
EPS (Rs) 3.20 15.26 0.05 0.18 0.85
