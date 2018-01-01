You are here » Home » » Crest Ventures Ltd
Crest Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 511413
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: CREST
|ISIN Code: INE559D01011
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|203.50
|
1.40
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
203.55
|
HIGH
209.80
|
LOW
200.35
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|205.05
|
2.40
(1.18%)
|
OPEN
205.00
|
HIGH
210.00
|
LOW
200.35
Filter:
Crest Ventures Ltd. (CREST) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|55.00
|10.69
|9.09
|6.07
|5.59
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.48
|0.84
|12.51
|0.55
|Total Income
|55.00
|11.18
|9.93
|18.57
|6.15
|Total Expenditure
|4.08
|4.03
|3.30
|4.73
|2.44
|Operating Profit
|50.92
|7.15
|6.63
|13.84
|3.71
|Interest
|3.62
|4.16
|5.10
|5.54
|3.04
|Gross Profit
|47.30
|2.98
|1.53
|8.30
|0.66
|Depreciation
|0.53
|0.27
|0.22
|0.55
|0.28
|PBT
|46.77
|2.71
|1.32
|7.75
|0.39
|Tax
|6.88
|0.32
|0.39
|-1.76
|-0.26
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|39.89
|2.39
|0.93
|9.51
|0.65
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|39.89
|2.39
|0.93
|9.51
|0.65
|Equity Share Capital
|26.05
|26.05
|17.37
|17.37
|17.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|15.31
|0.92
|0.53
|5.47
|0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.75
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.44
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.98
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.56
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
