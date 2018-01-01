You are here » Home » » Crest Ventures Ltd
Crest Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 511413
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: CREST
|ISIN Code: INE559D01011
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|203.50
|
1.40
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
203.55
|
HIGH
209.80
|
LOW
200.35
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|205.05
|
2.40
(1.18%)
|
OPEN
205.00
|
HIGH
210.00
|
LOW
200.35
Crest Ventures Ltd. (CREST) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|67.40
|15.08
|8.76
|25.21
|30.07
|Other Income
|0.26
|1.21
|1.15
|0.51
|0.07
|Total Income
|67.66
|16.29
|9.91
|25.71
|30.15
|Total Expenditure
|6.03
|5.26
|5.65
|4.27
|24.46
|Operating Profit
|61.63
|11.03
|4.27
|21.44
|5.69
|Interest
|6.18
|7.42
|5.54
|5.39
|6.34
|Gross Profit
|55.46
|3.62
|-1.28
|16.06
|-0.65
|Depreciation
|0.81
|0.35
|0.62
|0.06
|0.03
|PBT
|54.65
|3.26
|-1.90
|16.00
|-0.67
|Tax
|6.43
|0.37
|-0.96
|3.16
|-0.72
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|48.22
|2.89
|-0.94
|12.84
|0.05
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|48.22
|2.89
|-0.94
|12.84
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|26.05
|26.05
|17.37
|17.37
|17.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|18.51
|1.25
|-0.49
|7.39
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.76
|0.78
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.48
|44.64
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.98
|0.96
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.52
|55.36
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
