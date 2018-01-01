Crest Ventures Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Dec '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 67.40 15.08 8.76 25.21 30.07

Other Income 0.26 1.21 1.15 0.51 0.07

Total Income 67.66 16.29 9.91 25.71 30.15

Total Expenditure 6.03 5.26 5.65 4.27 24.46

Operating Profit 61.63 11.03 4.27 21.44 5.69

Interest 6.18 7.42 5.54 5.39 6.34

Gross Profit 55.46 3.62 -1.28 16.06 -0.65

Depreciation 0.81 0.35 0.62 0.06 0.03

PBT 54.65 3.26 -1.90 16.00 -0.67

Tax 6.43 0.37 -0.96 3.16 -0.72

Net Profit/(Loss) 48.22 2.89 -0.94 12.84 0.05

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 48.22 2.89 -0.94 12.84 0.05

Equity Share Capital 26.05 26.05 17.37 17.37 17.37

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 18.51 1.25 -0.49 7.39 0.03

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0.76 0.78

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 43.48 44.64

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0.98 0.96

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 56.52 55.36