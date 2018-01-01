You are here » Home » » Crest Ventures Ltd
Crest Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 511413
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: CREST
|ISIN Code: INE559D01011
Crest Ventures Ltd. (CREST) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|19.78
|11.66
|101.33
|34.22
|11.73
|Other Income
|1.33
|13.06
|0.51
|0.19
|0.01
|Total Income
|21.10
|24.72
|101.84
|34.42
|11.75
|Total Expenditure
|7.33
|7.17
|80.81
|25.35
|3.58
|Operating Profit
|13.78
|17.55
|21.02
|9.07
|8.16
|Interest
|9.26
|8.59
|6.86
|8.10
|6.08
|Gross Profit
|4.52
|8.96
|14.16
|0.97
|2.08
|Depreciation
|0.49
|0.83
|0.15
|0.04
|0.05
|PBT
|4.03
|8.13
|14.01
|0.93
|2.03
|Tax
|0.71
|-2.02
|3.01
|-0.23
|-0.01
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|3.32
|10.15
|11.00
|1.16
|2.04
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|3.32
|10.15
|11.00
|1.16
|2.04
|Equity Share Capital
|26.05
|17.37
|17.37
|17.37
|17.37
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|193.94
|156.55
|176.63
|166.69
|166.45
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|1.43
|5.84
|6.33
|0.67
|1.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.76
|0.77
|0.79
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|43.48
|44.46
|45.28
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.98
|0.96
|0.95
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|56.52
|55.54
|54.72
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
