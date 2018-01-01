JUST IN
Crest Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 511413 Sector: Financials
NSE: CREST ISIN Code: INE559D01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 203.50 1.40
(0.69%)
OPEN

203.55

 HIGH

209.80

 LOW

200.35
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 205.05 2.40
(1.18%)
OPEN

205.00

 HIGH

210.00

 LOW

200.35
Crest Ventures Ltd. (CREST) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 19.78 11.66 101.33 34.22 11.73
Other Income 1.33 13.06 0.51 0.19 0.01
Total Income 21.10 24.72 101.84 34.42 11.75
Total Expenditure 7.33 7.17 80.81 25.35 3.58
Operating Profit 13.78 17.55 21.02 9.07 8.16
Interest 9.26 8.59 6.86 8.10 6.08
Gross Profit 4.52 8.96 14.16 0.97 2.08
Depreciation 0.49 0.83 0.15 0.04 0.05
PBT 4.03 8.13 14.01 0.93 2.03
Tax 0.71 -2.02 3.01 -0.23 -0.01
Net Profit/(Loss) 3.32 10.15 11.00 1.16 2.04
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 3.32 10.15 11.00 1.16 2.04
Equity Share Capital 26.05 17.37 17.37 17.37 17.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 193.94 156.55 176.63 166.69 166.45
EPS
Basic EPS 1.43 5.84 6.33 0.67 1.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.76 0.77 0.79
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 43.48 44.46 45.28
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.98 0.96 0.95
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 56.52 55.54 54.72
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
