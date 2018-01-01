Crest Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 511413
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: CREST
|ISIN Code: INE559D01011
Crest Ventures Ltd. (CREST) - Company Information
Incorporated in Oct.'82 in Calcutta, West Bengal, Sharyans Resources was promoted by Pannalal Bengani, Motilal Sharma and Vijay Singh Dugar. It was engaged in trading of synthetic yarns and fabrics till Mar.'93, it diversified into financial activities with emphasis on housing development and finance, lease financing, hire-purchase and investment in bonds and properties. The company signed an M...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Managing Director :
|Vijay Choraria
|Director :
|Mahesh Shirodkar
|Chairman & Independent Directo :
|V R Galkar
|Independent Director :
|Rajeev Sharma
|Company Secretary :
|Manasi Modak
|Independent Director :
|Ferzana Behramkamdin
|AUDITOR :
|Chaturvedi & Shah/Pathak H D & Associates
|IND NAME :
|Finance & Investments
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|111 Maker Chambers IV, 11th Floor Nariman Point,Mumbai,Maharashtra-400021
|Ph : 91-022-43347000
|WEBSITE : http://www.crest.co.in
|E-mail : secretarial@crest.co.in
