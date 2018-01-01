JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crest Ventures Ltd

Crest Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 511413 Sector: Financials
NSE: CREST ISIN Code: INE559D01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 203.50 1.40
(0.69%)
OPEN

203.55

 HIGH

209.80

 LOW

200.35
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 205.05 2.40
(1.18%)
OPEN

205.00

 HIGH

210.00

 LOW

200.35
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 203.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 202.10
VOLUME 860
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 135.00
P/E 10.90
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 530
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 203.55
CLOSE 202.10
VOLUME 860
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 135.00
P/E 10.90
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 530
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Crest Ventures Ltd. (CREST) - Company Information

Crest Ventures Ltd

Incorporated in Oct.'82 in Calcutta, West Bengal, Sharyans Resources was promoted by Pannalal Bengani, Motilal Sharma and Vijay Singh Dugar. It was engaged in trading of synthetic yarns and fabrics till Mar.'93, it diversified into financial activities with emphasis on housing development and finance, lease financing, hire-purchase and investment in bonds and properties. The company signed an M...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Managing Director : Vijay Choraria
Director : Mahesh Shirodkar
Chairman & Independent Directo : V R Galkar
Independent Director : Rajeev Sharma
Company Secretary : Manasi Modak
Independent Director : Ferzana Behramkamdin
AUDITOR : Chaturvedi & Shah/Pathak H D & Associates
IND NAME : Finance & Investments
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
111 Maker Chambers IV, 11th Floor Nariman Point,Mumbai,Maharashtra-400021
Ph : 91-022-43347000
WEBSITE : http://www.crest.co.in
E-mail : secretarial@crest.co.in

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crest Ventures: