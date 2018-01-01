Crest Ventures Ltd.

Incorporated in Oct.'82 in Calcutta, West Bengal, Sharyans Resources was promoted by Pannalal Bengani, Motilal Sharma and Vijay Singh Dugar. It was engaged in trading of synthetic yarns and fabrics till Mar.'93, it diversified into financial activities with emphasis on housing development and finance, lease financing, hire-purchase and investment in bonds and properties. The company signed an MoU for technical assistance and co-operation with Kalpataru Construction Overseas and J Henry Schroders Bank, Switzerland. It came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 5 in Dec.'93 to part-finance the diversification of the company's operations in the area of housing development and finance. Later the company has entered into a partnership with Kalpataru Homes for the execution of a large commercial-cum-residential complex at Panvel. In 1995-96, it came out with Rights issue of 3510000 shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs 25/- per share was fully subscribed and the money raised has also been successfully deployed.