JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crest Ventures Ltd

Crest Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 511413 Sector: Financials
NSE: CREST ISIN Code: INE559D01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 203.50 1.40
(0.69%)
OPEN

203.55

 HIGH

209.80

 LOW

200.35
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 205.05 2.40
(1.18%)
OPEN

205.00

 HIGH

210.00

 LOW

200.35
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 203.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 202.10
VOLUME 860
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 135.00
P/E 10.90
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 530
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 203.55
CLOSE 202.10
VOLUME 860
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 135.00
P/E 10.90
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 530
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Crest Ventures Ltd. (CREST) - Company History

Incorporated in Oct.'82 in Calcutta, West Bengal, Sharyans Resources was promoted by Pannalal Bengani, Motilal Sharma and Vijay Singh Dugar. It was engaged in trading of synthetic yarns and fabrics till Mar.'93, it diversified into financial activities with emphasis on housing development and finance, lease financing, hire-purchase and investment in bonds and properties. The company signed an MoU for technical assistance and co-operation with Kalpataru Construction Overseas and J Henry Schroders Bank, Switzerland. It came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 5 in Dec.'93 to part-finance the diversification of the company's operations in the area of housing development and finance. Later the company has entered into a partnership with Kalpataru Homes for the execution of a large commercial-cum-residential complex at Panvel. In 1995-96, it came out with Rights issue of 3510000 shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs 25/- per share was fully subscribed and the money raised has also been successfully deployed.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crest Ventures: