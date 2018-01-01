JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crest Ventures Ltd

Crest Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 511413 Sector: Financials
NSE: CREST ISIN Code: INE559D01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 203.50 1.40
(0.69%)
OPEN

203.55

 HIGH

209.80

 LOW

200.35
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 205.05 2.40
(1.18%)
OPEN

205.00

 HIGH

210.00

 LOW

200.35
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 203.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 202.10
VOLUME 860
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 135.00
P/E 10.90
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 530
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 203.55
CLOSE 202.10
VOLUME 860
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 135.00
P/E 10.90
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 530
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Crest Ventures Ltd. (CREST) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 64.99 64.99 64.99 64.99 64.99
Total Promoters 64.99 64.99 64.99 64.99 64.99
Non Promoter
Institutions 8.21 8.31 8.31 8.31 8.31
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 6.04 5.91 5.91 5.91 5.91
Insurance Companies 2.06 2.40 2.40 2.40 2.40
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 26.79 26.70 26.70 26.70 26.70
Indian Public 15.99 16.63 15.95 16.84 17.19
Others 10.80 10.07 10.75 9.86 9.51
Total Non Promoter 35.00 35.01 35.01 35.01 35.01
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 99.99 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crest Ventures: