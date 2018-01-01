You are here » Home » » Crest Ventures Ltd
Crest Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 511413
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: CREST
|ISIN Code: INE559D01011
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|203.50
|
1.40
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
203.55
|
HIGH
209.80
|
LOW
200.35
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|205.05
|
2.40
(1.18%)
|
OPEN
205.00
|
HIGH
210.00
|
LOW
200.35
|OPEN
|203.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|202.10
|VOLUME
|860
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|135.00
|P/E
|10.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|530
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|205.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|202.65
|VOLUME
|22259
|52-Week high
|297.50
|52-Week low
|134.00
|P/E
|10.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|530
|Buy Price
|205.35
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|210.00
|Sell Qty
|267.00
Crest Ventures Ltd. (CREST) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|64.99
|64.99
|64.99
|64.99
|64.99
|Total Promoters
|64.99
|64.99
|64.99
|64.99
|64.99
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|8.21
|8.31
|8.31
|8.31
|8.31
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|6.04
|5.91
|5.91
|5.91
|5.91
|Insurance Companies
|2.06
|2.40
|2.40
|2.40
|2.40
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|26.79
|26.70
|26.70
|26.70
|26.70
|Indian Public
|15.99
|16.63
|15.95
|16.84
|17.19
|Others
|10.80
|10.07
|10.75
|9.86
|9.51
|Total Non Promoter
|35.00
|35.01
|35.01
|35.01
|35.01
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|99.99
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
