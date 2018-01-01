JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crest Ventures Ltd

Crest Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 511413 Sector: Financials
NSE: CREST ISIN Code: INE559D01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 203.50 1.40
(0.69%)
OPEN

203.55

 HIGH

209.80

 LOW

200.35
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 205.05 2.40
(1.18%)
OPEN

205.00

 HIGH

210.00

 LOW

200.35
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 203.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 202.10
VOLUME 860
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 135.00
P/E 10.90
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 530
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 203.55
CLOSE 202.10
VOLUME 860
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 135.00
P/E 10.90
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 530
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Crest Ventures Ltd. (CREST) - Net Profit

Net Profit

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
HDFC Bank 1866.70 13.50 0.73 14549.64
St Bk of India 252.85 -0.30 -0.12 10484.10
ICICI Bank 300.70 8.00 2.73 9801.09
H D F C 1854.95 36.50 2.01 7442.64
Rural Elec.Corp. 126.25 -1.80 -1.41 6245.76
Axis Bank 519.20 13.85 2.74 3679.28
Kotak Mah. Bank 1100.60 15.65 1.44 3411.50
Yes Bank 311.45 8.00 2.64 3330.10
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 512.50 15.70 3.16 2896.45
IndusInd Bank 1733.55 35.50 2.09 2867.89
Indiabulls Hous. 1212.75 12.50 1.04 2842.38
Power Fin.Corpn. 88.35 -4.80 -5.15 2126.39
LIC Housing Fin. 493.00 9.55 1.98 1931.05
Bajaj Fin. 1667.00 15.15 0.92 1836.55
ICICI Pru Life 385.70 -5.10 -1.31 1682.23
Indian Bank 283.25 5.20 1.87 1405.68
Bank of Baroda 132.25 0.75 0.57 1383.14
Punjab Natl.Bank 94.60 -0.90 -0.94 1324.80
Shriram Trans. 1348.10 9.40 0.70 1257.34
Muthoot Finance 377.40 6.25 1.68 1179.83
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crest Ventures: