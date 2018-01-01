JUST IN
Crest Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 511413 Sector: Financials
NSE: CREST ISIN Code: INE559D01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 203.50 1.40
(0.69%)
OPEN

203.55

 HIGH

209.80

 LOW

200.35
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 205.05 2.40
(1.18%)
OPEN

205.00

 HIGH

210.00

 LOW

200.35
OPEN 203.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 202.10
VOLUME 860
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 135.00
P/E 10.90
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 530
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Crest Ventures Ltd. (CREST) - Total Assets

Total Assets

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
St Bk of India 252.85 -0.12 57817.65 42344.99 573.93 2550731.18
HDFC Bank 1866.70 0.73 10157.66 3626.73 0.00 807130.87
Punjab Natl.Bank 94.60 -0.94 10002.21 6273.25 0.00 704314.33
ICICI Bank 300.70 2.73 14312.89 7805.21 0.00 702710.29
Bank of Baroda 132.25 0.57 10955.25 5758.37 0.00 672589.85
Bank of India 95.10 -2.51 10518.09 8265.32 196.54 611924.74
Axis Bank 519.20 2.74 6412.76 3465.94 280.96 575172.19
Canara Bank 238.55 1.42 10341.24 7168.31 0.00 568464.33
Union Bank (I) 91.25 -2.51 6517.94 3873.48 20.93 443593.65
IDBI Bank 64.70 -8.49 8759.35 6808.94 539.85 347465.73
H D F C 1854.95 2.01 1083.10 642.34 0.00 323918.96
Central Bank 74.75 -2.22 6647.04 4290.37 0.00 323904.78
Syndicate Bank 54.50 0.37 3838.23 2428.11 25.95 292220.56
Oriental Bank 89.10 -2.36 3742.30 2329.97 28.49 248052.93
Power Fin.Corpn. 88.35 -5.15 115.46 62.57 0.00 247745.79
I O B 18.00 -1.37 5175.95 3001.54 52.79 241184.86
Corporation Bank 28.85 -2.53 2484.86 1288.48 1.53 239739.72
Allahabad Bank 45.25 -0.44 4374.82 3177.24 14.61 231254.94
UCO Bank 23.30 -2.71 4364.52 2843.39 6.09 223572.93
Andhra Bank 35.85 -6.88 3453.87 1485.00 45.70 215663.07
