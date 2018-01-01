You are here » Home » » Crest Ventures Ltd
Crest Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 511413
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: CREST
|ISIN Code: INE559D01011
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|203.50
|
1.40
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
203.55
|
HIGH
209.80
|
LOW
200.35
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|205.05
|
2.40
(1.18%)
|
OPEN
205.00
|
HIGH
210.00
|
LOW
200.35
Crest Ventures Ltd. (CREST) - Total Assets
Total Assets
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG(%)
|Gross Block
|Net Block
|CWIP
|Total Assets
|St Bk of India
|252.85
|-0.12
|57817.65
|42344.99
|573.93
|2550731.18
|HDFC Bank
|1866.70
|0.73
|10157.66
|3626.73
|0.00
|807130.87
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|94.60
|-0.94
|10002.21
|6273.25
|0.00
|704314.33
|ICICI Bank
|300.70
|2.73
|14312.89
|7805.21
|0.00
|702710.29
|Bank of Baroda
|132.25
|0.57
|10955.25
|5758.37
|0.00
|672589.85
|Bank of India
|95.10
|-2.51
|10518.09
|8265.32
|196.54
|611924.74
|Axis Bank
|519.20
|2.74
|6412.76
|3465.94
|280.96
|575172.19
|Canara Bank
|238.55
|1.42
|10341.24
|7168.31
|0.00
|568464.33
|Union Bank (I)
|91.25
|-2.51
|6517.94
|3873.48
|20.93
|443593.65
|IDBI Bank
|64.70
|-8.49
|8759.35
|6808.94
|539.85
|347465.73
|H D F C
|1854.95
|2.01
|1083.10
|642.34
|0.00
|323918.96
|Central Bank
|74.75
|-2.22
|6647.04
|4290.37
|0.00
|323904.78
|Syndicate Bank
|54.50
|0.37
|3838.23
|2428.11
|25.95
|292220.56
|Oriental Bank
|89.10
|-2.36
|3742.30
|2329.97
|28.49
|248052.93
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|88.35
|-5.15
|115.46
|62.57
|0.00
|247745.79
|I O B
|18.00
|-1.37
|5175.95
|3001.54
|52.79
|241184.86
|Corporation Bank
|28.85
|-2.53
|2484.86
|1288.48
|1.53
|239739.72
|Allahabad Bank
|45.25
|-0.44
|4374.82
|3177.24
|14.61
|231254.94
|UCO Bank
|23.30
|-2.71
|4364.52
|2843.39
|6.09
|223572.93
|Andhra Bank
|35.85
|-6.88
|3453.87
|1485.00
|45.70
|215663.07
