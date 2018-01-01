JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crest Ventures Ltd

Crest Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 511413 Sector: Financials
NSE: CREST ISIN Code: INE559D01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 203.50 1.40
(0.69%)
OPEN

203.55

 HIGH

209.80

 LOW

200.35
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 205.05 2.40
(1.18%)
OPEN

205.00

 HIGH

210.00

 LOW

200.35
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 203.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 202.10
VOLUME 860
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 135.00
P/E 10.90
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 530
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 203.55
CLOSE 202.10
VOLUME 860
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 135.00
P/E 10.90
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 530
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Crest Ventures Ltd. (CREST) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
HDFC Bank 1,866.70 484,175.31 69,305.96 14,549.64 807,130.87
H D F C 1,854.95 310,574.26 33,112.79 7,442.64 323,918.96
St Bk of India 252.85 218,262.65 175,518.23 10,484.10 2,550,731.18
Kotak Mah. Bank 1,100.60 209,714.92 17,698.93 3,411.50 206,139.27
ICICI Bank 300.70 193,220.80 54,156.28 9,801.09 702,710.29
Axis Bank 519.20 133,218.93 44,542.16 3,679.28 575,172.19
IndusInd Bank 1,733.55 104,051.13 14,405.67 2,867.89 169,672.05
Bajaj Fin. 1,667.00 96,344.26 9,980.69 1,836.55 59,697.04
HDFC Stand. Life 430.55 86,606.86 N.A. N.A. N.A.
Bajaj Finserv 5,037.85 80,172.34 162.71 70.02 2,775.53
Yes Bank 311.45 71,716.03 16,424.64 3,330.10 203,534.58
SBI Life Insuran 674.15 67,415.00 30,549.00 954.65 99,225.25
ICICI Pru Life 385.70 55,366.85 37,869.14 1,682.23 121,906.31
Indiabulls Hous. 1,212.75 51,729.85 11,252.16 2,842.38 95,309.90
Aditya Birla Cap 153.00 33,673.92 35.01 4.24 5,103.87
L&T Fin.Holdings 162.40 31,385.91 314.86 248.66 6,297.63
Shriram Trans. 1,348.10 30,585.69 10,828.82 1,257.34 69,617.11
Bank of Baroda 132.25 30,472.38 42,199.93 1,383.14 672,589.85
Bajaj Holdings 2,720.15 30,272.55 883.29 538.18 7,364.55
IIFL Holdings 846.75 26,973.22 192.33 156.78 1,550.73
NEXT

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crest Ventures: