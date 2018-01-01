You are here » Home » » Crest Ventures Ltd
Crest Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 511413
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: CREST
|ISIN Code: INE559D01011
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|203.50
|
1.40
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
203.55
|
HIGH
209.80
|
LOW
200.35
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|205.05
|
2.40
(1.18%)
|
OPEN
205.00
|
HIGH
210.00
|
LOW
200.35
|OPEN
|203.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|202.10
|VOLUME
|860
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|135.00
|P/E
|10.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|530
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|205.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|202.65
|VOLUME
|22259
|52-Week high
|297.50
|52-Week low
|134.00
|P/E
|10.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|530
|Buy Price
|205.35
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|210.00
|Sell Qty
|267.00
|OPEN
|203.55
|CLOSE
|202.10
|VOLUME
|860
|52-Week high
|295.00
|52-Week low
|135.00
|P/E
|10.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|530
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|205.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|202.65
|VOLUME
|22259
|52-Week high
|297.50
|52-Week low
|134.00
|P/E
|10.90
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|530.12
|Buy Price
|205.35
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|210.00
|Sell Qty
|267.00
Crest Ventures Ltd. (CREST) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Niyogin Fintech
|117.90
|-2.00
|943.55
|2.19
|0.80
|0.00
|-
|Summit Sec.
|767.60
|-0.70
|836.68
|0.04
|-0.39
|13.17
|58.28
|Oswal Green Tech
|27.20
|1.68
|698.52
|5.05
|11.39
|1.79
|15.20
|Alankit
|47.40
|-2.47
|677.82
|27.65
|3.52
|1.39
|34.10
|Capital Trust
|395.20
|-4.36
|646.55
|48.58
|9.44
|6.88
|57.44
|PNB Gilts
|35.40
|-1.53
|637.24
|68.20
|-13.91
|2.08
|17.02
|Florence Invest.
|1838.00
|-0.53
|612.05
|0.28
|0.13
|44.70
|41.12
|IL&FS Inv.Manag.
|18.80
|1.08
|590.41
|31.00
|2.01
|0.45
|41.78
|Nalwa Sons Invst
|1095.00
|2.15
|562.83
|1.40
|0.79
|32.50
|33.69
|Maa Jagdambe
|70.45
|-4.99
|552.68
|0.12
|-0.05
|0.00
|-
|Crest Ventures
|203.50
|0.69
|530.12
|17.91
|8.65
|18.67
|10.90
|Max Ventures
|69.55
|1.53
|505.28
|210.03
|10.16
|8.66
|8.03
|Finkurve Fin.
|51.30
|0.00
|495.56
|2.01
|0.43
|0.17
|301.76
|Mahanivesh (I)
|438.75
|0.00
|438.75
|12.55
|0.01
|0.03
|14625.00
|5Paisa Capital
|329.95
|4.75
|420.36
|5.36
|-6.71
|0.00
|-
|SIL Investments
|372.70
|-5.00
|395.06
|77.64
|60.22
|91.08
|4.09
|Generic Engineer
|240.00
|1.98
|392.64
|37.53
|2.78
|5.93
|40.47
|Kiran Vyapar
|148.25
|0.75
|384.26
|20.44
|12.14
|5.76
|25.74
|Vaarad Vent.
|14.05
|-4.42
|351.11
|70.70
|-0.60
|0.00
|-
|SRG Housing
|269.50
|-1.61
|350.35
|9.24
|2.53
|5.26
|51.24
Quick Links for Crest Ventures:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices