Crest Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 511413 Sector: Financials
NSE: CREST ISIN Code: INE559D01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 203.50 1.40
(0.69%)
OPEN

203.55

 HIGH

209.80

 LOW

200.35
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 205.05 2.40
(1.18%)
OPEN

205.00

 HIGH

210.00

 LOW

200.35
Crest Ventures Ltd. (CREST) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Niyogin Fintech 117.90 -2.00 943.55 2.19 0.80 0.00 -
Summit Sec. 767.60 -0.70 836.68 0.04 -0.39 13.17 58.28
Oswal Green Tech 27.20 1.68 698.52 5.05 11.39 1.79 15.20
Alankit 47.40 -2.47 677.82 27.65 3.52 1.39 34.10
Capital Trust 395.20 -4.36 646.55 48.58 9.44 6.88 57.44
PNB Gilts 35.40 -1.53 637.24 68.20 -13.91 2.08 17.02
Florence Invest. 1838.00 -0.53 612.05 0.28 0.13 44.70 41.12
IL&FS Inv.Manag. 18.80 1.08 590.41 31.00 2.01 0.45 41.78
Nalwa Sons Invst 1095.00 2.15 562.83 1.40 0.79 32.50 33.69
Maa Jagdambe 70.45 -4.99 552.68 0.12 -0.05 0.00 -
Crest Ventures 203.50 0.69 530.12 17.91 8.65 18.67 10.90
Max Ventures 69.55 1.53 505.28 210.03 10.16 8.66 8.03
Finkurve Fin. 51.30 0.00 495.56 2.01 0.43 0.17 301.76
Mahanivesh (I) 438.75 0.00 438.75 12.55 0.01 0.03 14625.00
5Paisa Capital 329.95 4.75 420.36 5.36 -6.71 0.00 -
SIL Investments 372.70 -5.00 395.06 77.64 60.22 91.08 4.09
Generic Engineer 240.00 1.98 392.64 37.53 2.78 5.93 40.47
Kiran Vyapar 148.25 0.75 384.26 20.44 12.14 5.76 25.74
Vaarad Vent. 14.05 -4.42 351.11 70.70 -0.60 0.00 -
SRG Housing 269.50 -1.61 350.35 9.24 2.53 5.26 51.24

