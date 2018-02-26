You are here » Home
Crest Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 511413
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: CREST
|ISIN Code: INE559D01011
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
203.50
|
1.40
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
203.55
|
HIGH
209.80
|
LOW
200.35
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
205.05
|
2.40
(1.18%)
|
OPEN
205.00
|
HIGH
210.00
|
LOW
200.35
Crest Ventures Ltd. (CREST) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|12-03-2018
|203.55
|209.80
|200.35
|203.50
|860
|18
|09-03-2018
|204.50
|204.50
|201.90
|202.10
|383
|14
|08-03-2018
|202.00
|209.90
|200.00
|204.30
|6738
|65
|07-03-2018
|206.00
|209.55
|200.50
|201.50
|1065
|27
|06-03-2018
|214.75
|215.85
|205.00
|205.75
|1171
|15
|05-03-2018
|211.00
|212.00
|208.50
|208.50
|4451
|17
|01-03-2018
|214.65
|217.85
|212.25
|215.65
|1249
|32
|28-02-2018
|214.00
|216.00
|210.00
|213.00
|2075
|69
|27-02-2018
|218.95
|219.95
|215.05
|216.60
|736
|33
|26-02-2018
|222.00
|222.80
|219.50
|220.35
|1028
|14
|23-02-2018
|214.00
|222.80
|214.00
|219.85
|726
|24
|22-02-2018
|215.00
|219.00
|214.20
|218.15
|1804
|32
|21-02-2018
|220.00
|221.90
|217.00
|217.10
|692
|21
|20-02-2018
|220.65
|223.40
|217.50
|218.35
|705
|30
|19-02-2018
|234.35
|240.90
|217.00
|221.25
|8674
|231
|16-02-2018
|245.85
|245.85
|234.30
|239.00
|1084
|38
|15-02-2018
|246.00
|257.80
|236.00
|244.45
|5655
|124
|12-02-2018
|234.00
|237.00
|227.00
|232.30
|11454
|254
|09-02-2018
|218.00
|230.00
|218.00
|226.60
|928
|28
|08-02-2018
|218.00
|233.00
|214.45
|220.65
|1114
|43
Quick Links for Crest Ventures:
