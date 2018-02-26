JUST IN
Crest Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 511413 Sector: Financials
NSE: CREST ISIN Code: INE559D01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 203.50 1.40
(0.69%)
OPEN

203.55

 HIGH

209.80

 LOW

200.35
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 205.05 2.40
(1.18%)
OPEN

205.00

 HIGH

210.00

 LOW

200.35
OPEN 203.55
PREVIOUS CLOSE 202.10
VOLUME 860
52-Week high 295.00
52-Week low 135.00
P/E 10.90
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 530
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Crest Ventures Ltd. (CREST) - Price History

DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
12-03-2018 203.55 209.80 200.35 203.50 860 18
09-03-2018 204.50 204.50 201.90 202.10 383 14
08-03-2018 202.00 209.90 200.00 204.30 6738 65
07-03-2018 206.00 209.55 200.50 201.50 1065 27
06-03-2018 214.75 215.85 205.00 205.75 1171 15
05-03-2018 211.00 212.00 208.50 208.50 4451 17
01-03-2018 214.65 217.85 212.25 215.65 1249 32
28-02-2018 214.00 216.00 210.00 213.00 2075 69
27-02-2018 218.95 219.95 215.05 216.60 736 33
26-02-2018 222.00 222.80 219.50 220.35 1028 14
23-02-2018 214.00 222.80 214.00 219.85 726 24
22-02-2018 215.00 219.00 214.20 218.15 1804 32
21-02-2018 220.00 221.90 217.00 217.10 692 21
20-02-2018 220.65 223.40 217.50 218.35 705 30
19-02-2018 234.35 240.90 217.00 221.25 8674 231
16-02-2018 245.85 245.85 234.30 239.00 1084 38
15-02-2018 246.00 257.80 236.00 244.45 5655 124
12-02-2018 234.00 237.00 227.00 232.30 11454 254
09-02-2018 218.00 230.00 218.00 226.60 928 28
08-02-2018 218.00 233.00 214.45 220.65 1114 43
