About Crestchem Ltd.
Crestchem Ltd
Crestchem Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|2.47
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.06
Crestchem Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.01
|-
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.04
|-75
|Total Income
|0.01
|0.05
|-80
|Total Expenses
|0.07
|0.07
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.06
|-0.03
|-100
|Net Profit
|-0.06
|-0.04
|-50
|Equity Capital
|3
|3
|-
Crestchem Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Magna Colours
|4.06
|-4.92
|4.67
|Dujodwala Paper
|6.65
|-5.00
|4.10
|Tirupati Inks
|1.59
|-4.79
|3.99
|Crestchem
|12.50
|0.00
|3.75
|Gagan Gases
|8.07
|4.94
|3.65
|Indian Link Ch.
|710.75
|-5.00
|3.55
|Sreechem Resins
|8.37
|4.89
|3.35
Crestchem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Crestchem Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Crestchem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.50
|
|12.50
|Week Low/High
|12.50
|
|13.00
|Month Low/High
|12.50
|
|13.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.00
|
|15.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|60.00
