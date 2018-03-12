JUST IN
Crestchem Ltd.

BSE: 526269 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE293N01016
BSE 13:11 | 12 Mar 12.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

12.50

 HIGH

12.50

 LOW

12.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crestchem Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Crestchem Ltd.

Crestchem Ltd

Crestchem Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.47
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.06
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Crestchem Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 -
Other Income 0.01 0.04 -75
Total Income 0.01 0.05 -80
Total Expenses 0.07 0.07 0
Operating Profit -0.06 -0.03 -100
Net Profit -0.06 -0.04 -50
Equity Capital 3 3 -
Crestchem Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Magna Colours 4.06 -4.92 4.67
Dujodwala Paper 6.65 -5.00 4.10
Tirupati Inks 1.59 -4.79 3.99
Crestchem 12.50 0.00 3.75
Gagan Gases 8.07 4.94 3.65
Indian Link Ch. 710.75 -5.00 3.55
Sreechem Resins 8.37 4.89 3.35
Crestchem Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 29.64
Banks/FIs 0.13
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 68.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.35
Crestchem Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Crestchem Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.50
12.50
Week Low/High 12.50
13.00
Month Low/High 12.50
13.00
YEAR Low/High 12.00
15.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
60.00

