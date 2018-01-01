Crestchem Ltd.

FROM THE MANAGING DIRECTOR'S DESK

Message to our family of valued stakeholders of Crestchem Limited —

First of all I am very grateful to all our members for their patience trust &their continued support during the trying times faced by the Company.

With the grace of God and our determined efforts I am happy to inform that CrestchemLimited has now regained its listing on BSE platform with effect from 1st October 2013whereby enhancing company’s image and value to the benefit of our shares holder.

Next step is to continue to strengthen our existing manufacturing activity and toextend the manufacturing in to the potential downstream products of the Enteral andPediatric Nutrition range which is pursued by us very actively to improve the turnoversand profitability of the company in years to come.

Let us hope for the very best.

DIPAK N. PATEL

MANAGING DIRECTOR