Crestchem Ltd.
|BSE: 526269
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE293N01016
|BSE 13:11 | 12 Mar
|12.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
12.50
|
HIGH
12.50
|
LOW
12.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crestchem Ltd
|OPEN
|12.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.50
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|14.70
|52-Week low
|12.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Crestchem Ltd. (CRESTCHEM) - Cash Flow
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.12
|0.06
|0.00
|Net Cash From Operating Activities
|-0.04
|-0.27
|0.05
|Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities
|0.64
|0.34
|0.06
|Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities
|-0.04
|-0.02
|-0.05
|Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents
|0.55
|0.05
|0.06
|Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.67
|0.12
|0.06
