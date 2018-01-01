JUST IN
Crestchem Ltd.

BSE: 526269 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE293N01016
BSE 13:11 | 12 Mar 12.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

12.50

 HIGH

12.50

 LOW

12.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crestchem Ltd
Crestchem Ltd. (CRESTCHEM) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.12 0.06 0.00
Net Cash From Operating Activities -0.04 -0.27 0.05
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities 0.64 0.34 0.06
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities -0.04 -0.02 -0.05
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 0.55 0.05 0.06
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.67 0.12 0.06
