You are here » Home
» » Crestchem Ltd
Crestchem Ltd.
|BSE: 526269
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE293N01016
|
BSE
13:11 | 12 Mar
|
12.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
12.50
|
HIGH
12.50
|
LOW
12.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crestchem Ltd
|OPEN
|12.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.50
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|14.70
|52-Week low
|12.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|12.50
|CLOSE
|12.50
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|14.70
|52-Week low
|12.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3.75
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Crestchem Ltd. (CRESTCHEM) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|EGM DATE
|REMARKS
|No record found.
Quick Links for Crestchem: