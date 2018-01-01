You are here » Home » » Crestchem Ltd
Crestchem Ltd. (CRESTCHEM) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves
|-2.16
|-2.00
|-2.09
|Total Shareholders Funds
|0.84
|1.00
|0.91
|Secured Loans
|0.60
|0.35
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.37
|Total Debt
|0.60
|0.35
|0.37
|Total Liabilities
|1.44
|1.35
|1.28
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|0.62
|0.62
|0.62
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|Sundry Debtors
|0.18
|0.12
|0.00
|Cash and Bank
|1.11
|0.73
|1.35
|Loans and Advances
|0.15
|0.52
|0.09
|Total Current Assets
|1.45
|1.37
|1.45
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|0.04
|0.02
|0.14
|Provisions
|0.02
|0.04
|0.08
|Net Current Assets
|1.39
|1.31
|1.23
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|1.43
|1.35
|1.27
