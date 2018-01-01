JUST IN
Crestchem Ltd.

BSE: 526269 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE293N01016
BSE 13:11 | 12 Mar 12.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

12.50

 HIGH

12.50

 LOW

12.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crestchem Ltd
OPEN 12.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.50
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 14.70
52-Week low 12.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Crestchem Ltd. (CRESTCHEM) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 0.14 0.13 0.09
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 0.14 0.13 0.09
Other Income 0.08 0.19 0.89
Stock Adjustments 0.00 -0.01 0.01
Total Income 0.22 0.31 0.99
Expenditure
Raw Materials 0.05 0.00 0.07
Power & Fuel Cost 0.00 0.00 0.02
Employee Cost 0.13 0.07 0.06
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.00 0.00 0.00
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.14 0.09 0.08
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.02 0.01 0.02
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 0.34 0.17 0.25
Operating Profit -0.12 0.14 0.75
Interest 0.04 0.02 0.02
Gross Profit -0.16 0.12 0.73
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.05
Profit Before Tax -0.16 0.12 0.68
Tax 0.00 0.03 0.07
Net Profit -0.16 0.09 0.61
