Crestchem Ltd.
|BSE: 526269
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE293N01016
|BSE 13:11 | 12 Mar
|12.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
12.50
|
HIGH
12.50
|
LOW
12.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crestchem Ltd
|OPEN
|12.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.50
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|14.70
|52-Week low
|12.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Crestchem Ltd. (CRESTCHEM) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|0.14
|0.13
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|0.14
|0.13
|0.09
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.19
|0.89
|Stock Adjustments
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.01
|Total Income
|0.22
|0.31
|0.99
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|0.05
|0.00
|0.07
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|Employee Cost
|0.13
|0.07
|0.06
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.14
|0.09
|0.08
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|0.34
|0.17
|0.25
|Operating Profit
|-0.12
|0.14
|0.75
|Interest
|0.04
|0.02
|0.02
|Gross Profit
|-0.16
|0.12
|0.73
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|Profit Before Tax
|-0.16
|0.12
|0.68
|Tax
|0.00
|0.03
|0.07
|Net Profit
|-0.16
|0.09
|0.61
