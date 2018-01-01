JUST IN
Crestchem Ltd.

BSE: 526269 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE293N01016
BSE 13:11 | 12 Mar 12.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

12.50

 HIGH

12.50

 LOW

12.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crestchem Ltd
OPEN 12.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.50
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 14.70
52-Week low 12.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Crestchem Ltd. (CRESTCHEM) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 0.00 0.03 0.02 0.02 0.01
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.04
Total Income 0.01 0.03 0.03 0.04 0.05
Expenditure 0.07 0.10 0.06 0.06 0.07
Operating Profit -0.06 -0.06 -0.03 -0.02 -0.03
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01
PBDT -0.06 -0.06 -0.03 -0.03 -0.04
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBT -0.06 -0.06 -0.03 -0.03 -0.04
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit -0.06 -0.06 -0.03 -0.03 -0.04
EPS (Rs) -0.21 -0.21 -0.11 -0.10 -0.12
