Crestchem Ltd.
BSE: 526269
Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A.
ISIN Code: INE293N01016
Filter:
Crestchem Ltd. (CRESTCHEM) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.52
|0.38
|0.58
|Current Ratio
|2.15
|2.35
|1.53
|Asset turnover ratio
|0.23
|0.21
|0.07
|Inventory turnover ratio
|28.00
|26.00
|18.00
|Debtors turnover ratio
|0.93
|2.17
|0.44
|Interest Coverage ratio
|-3.00
|7.00
|-7.00
|Operating Margin (%)
|-85.71
|107.69
|-100.00
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|-114.29
|69.23
|-177.78
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|0.00
|4.17
|-6.70
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|0.00
|3.00
|-9.38
