Crestchem Ltd.

BSE: 526269 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE293N01016
BSE 13:11 | 12 Mar 12.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

12.50

 HIGH

12.50

 LOW

12.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crestchem Ltd
OPEN 12.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.50
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 14.70
52-Week low 12.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Crestchem Ltd. (CRESTCHEM) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2017 2016 2015
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.52 0.38 0.58
Current Ratio 2.15 2.35 1.53
Asset turnover ratio 0.23 0.21 0.07
Inventory turnover ratio 28.00 26.00 18.00
Debtors turnover ratio 0.93 2.17 0.44
Interest Coverage ratio -3.00 7.00 -7.00
Operating Margin (%) -85.71 107.69 -100.00
Net Profit Margin (%) -114.29 69.23 -177.78
Return on Capital Employed (%) 0.00 4.17 -6.70
Return on Net Worth (%) 0.00 3.00 -9.38
