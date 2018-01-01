JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crestchem Ltd

Crestchem Ltd.

BSE: 526269 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE293N01016
BSE 13:11 | 12 Mar 12.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

12.50

 HIGH

12.50

 LOW

12.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crestchem Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 12.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.50
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 14.70
52-Week low 12.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 12.50
CLOSE 12.50
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 14.70
52-Week low 12.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Crestchem Ltd. (CRESTCHEM) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.05 0.09 0.05 0.13 0.00
Other Income 0.02 0.00 0.09 0.01 0.19
Total Income 0.07 0.09 0.13 0.14 0.19
Total Expenditure 0.16 0.13 0.21 0.11 0.08
Operating Profit -0.09 -0.04 -0.08 0.03 0.11
Interest 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.01 0.00
Gross Profit -0.10 -0.07 -0.10 0.02 0.10
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBT -0.10 -0.07 -0.10 0.02 0.10
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.01
Net Profit/(Loss) -0.10 -0.07 -0.10 0.00 0.09
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -0.10 -0.07 -0.10 0.00 0.09
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 -0.32 0.00 0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.21
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 71.36
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0.09
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 28.64
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crestchem: