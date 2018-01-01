JUST IN
Crestchem Ltd.

BSE: 526269 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE293N01016
BSE 13:11 | 12 Mar 12.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

12.50

 HIGH

12.50

 LOW

12.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crestchem Ltd
Crestchem Ltd. (CRESTCHEM) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office Sr No 550/1 Sub Plot No 12
Village-Indrad Taluka Kadi
Mehsana - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-2764-278247
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - info@crestchemlimited.in
Factory/plant Sr No 550/1 Sub Plot Num 12
Village Indrad Taluka Kadi
Mehsana - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-2764-278247
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - info@jetfreight.in

