You are here » Home » » Crestchem Ltd
Crestchem Ltd.
|BSE: 526269
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE293N01016
|BSE 13:11 | 12 Mar
|12.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
12.50
|
HIGH
12.50
|
LOW
12.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crestchem Ltd
|OPEN
|12.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.50
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|14.70
|52-Week low
|12.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Crestchem Ltd. (CRESTCHEM) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
Sr No 550/1 Sub Plot No 12
Village-Indrad Taluka Kadi
Mehsana - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-2764-278247
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - info@crestchemlimited.in
|Factory/plant
|
Sr No 550/1 Sub Plot Num 12
Village Indrad Taluka Kadi
Mehsana - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-2764-278247
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - info@jetfreight.in
Quick Links for Crestchem:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices