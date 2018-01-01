JUST IN
Crestchem Ltd.

BSE: 526269 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE293N01016
BSE 13:11 | 12 Mar 12.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

12.50

 HIGH

12.50

 LOW

12.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crestchem Ltd
Crestchem Ltd. (CRESTCHEM) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 29.64 29.60 29.43 29.38 29.27
Total Promoters 29.64 29.60 29.43 29.38 29.27
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.13
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.13
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 70.23 70.27 70.44 70.49 70.60
Indian Public 68.88 68.93 68.96 69.14 69.27
Others 1.35 1.34 1.48 1.35 1.33
Total Non Promoter 70.36 70.40 70.57 70.62 70.73
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

