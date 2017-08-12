Crestchem Ltd.
|BSE: 526269
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE293N01016
|BSE 13:11 | 12 Mar
|12.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
12.50
|
HIGH
12.50
|
LOW
12.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crestchem Ltd
|OPEN
|12.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.50
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|14.70
|52-Week low
|12.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crestchem Ltd. (CRESTCHEM) - Announcements
-
Crestchem Ltd Updates
02/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crestchem Ltd For The Quarter Ended December 2017
30/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crestchem Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
30/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crestchem Ltd Updates
24/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crestchem Ltd Updates
22/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crestchem Ltd Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of Our Company To Consider The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Com
19/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crestchem Ltd Statement Of Investor Grievance Report For The December Quarter Ended 31-12-2017
10/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crestchem Ltd Unaudited Result For The Quarter Ended September 2017
17/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crestchem Ltd Standalone Financial Results Limited Review Report for September 30 2017
16/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crestchem Ltd Updates
10/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crestchem Ltd Updates
10/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crestchem Ltd Updates
10/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crestchem Ltd Closure Of Trading Window For The Quarter Ended September 2017<BR>
09/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crestchem Ltd Compliance Certificate For The Quarter Ended September 2017
09/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crestchem Ltd Regulation 40(10) For The Quarter Ended September 2017..
09/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crestchem Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended September 2017
09/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crestchem Ltd Board Meeting Held On 16Th October 2017.
09/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crestchem Ltd Press Release / Media Release
01/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crestchem Ltd Financial Result For The Month Of June 30-06-2017
14/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Crestchem Ltd Scrutinizers Report
12/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
