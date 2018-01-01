You are here » Home » » Crestchem Ltd
Crestchem Ltd.
BSE: 526269
Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A.
ISIN Code: INE293N01016
BSE 13:11 | 12 Mar
12.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
12.50
|
HIGH
12.50
|
LOW
12.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crestchem Ltd
|OPEN
|12.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE
12.50
VOLUME
200
52-Week high
14.70
52-Week low
12.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
4
Buy Price
0.00
Buy Qty
0.00
Sell Price
0.00
Sell Qty
0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Crestchem Ltd. (CRESTCHEM) - Market Capital
Market Cap
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG(%)
|52 Wk High
|52 Wk Low
|MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
|UltraTech Cem.
|4177.25
|2.31
|4594.30
|3774.00
|114711.46
|Grasim Inds
|1105.90
|0.46
|1299.90
|815.42
|72696.34
|Shree Cement
|16187.50
|1.02
|20560.00
|15600.00
|56397.25
|Ambuja Cem.
|240.55
|2.32
|291.30
|227.25
|47764.81
|Pidilite Inds.
|890.45
|1.43
|972.00
|681.00
|45662.27
|ACC
|1563.45
|1.91
|1869.00
|1381.90
|29360.03
|Dalmia Bhar.
|2836.90
|3.59
|3348.95
|1864.00
|25290.96
|Page Industries
|21584.90
|0.62
|25779.00
|13650.10
|24067.16
|Castrol India
|206.75
|1.25
|226.90
|172.25
|20450.06
|Godrej Inds.
|538.90
|-1.25
|699.70
|482.00
|18123.21
|Tata Chemicals
|690.85
|0.55
|781.20
|551.55
|17600.09
|The Ramco Cement
|739.30
|1.92
|839.95
|625.10
|17417.91
|Supreme Inds.
|1184.40
|-0.54
|1489.95
|987.00
|15047.80
|Century Textiles
|1187.00
|4.81
|1471.85
|940.50
|13258.79
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|144.90
|1.01
|188.60
|140.00
|11181.79
|SRF
|1877.25
|1.26
|2045.00
|1420.00
|10779.17
|Arvind Ltd
|402.20
|3.26
|477.85
|353.80
|10401.70
|Astral Poly
|865.60
|0.33
|949.00
|475.00
|10369.89
|Aarti Inds.
|1158.35
|-0.51
|1190.90
|751.50
|9512.37
|BASF India
|2086.40
|1.42
|2430.00
|1176.95
|9032.03
