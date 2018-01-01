JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crestchem Ltd

Crestchem Ltd.

BSE: 526269 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE293N01016
BSE 13:11 | 12 Mar 12.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

12.50

 HIGH

12.50

 LOW

12.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crestchem Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 12.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.50
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 14.70
52-Week low 12.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 12.50
CLOSE 12.50
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 14.70
52-Week low 12.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Crestchem Ltd. (CRESTCHEM) - Total Assets

Total Assets

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
UltraTech Cem. 4177.25 2.31 25674.12 23231.76 878.39 30489.44
Alok Inds. 3.04 4.83 17152.68 15636.79 0.00 27172.52
Ambuja Cem. 240.55 2.32 15288.83 5978.65 320.02 19163.60
Grasim Inds 1105.90 0.46 8154.86 6886.81 375.48 17042.17
Tata Chemicals 690.85 0.55 1748.34 1460.23 121.83 11051.79
Shree Cement 16187.50 1.02 4635.39 2599.12 710.44 9950.89
Future Enterp. 34.65 -3.08 6999.31 5847.93 386.34 9576.74
ACC 1563.45 1.91 14070.45 7462.38 260.82 8843.14
Century Textiles 1187.00 4.81 10395.39 6204.92 158.40 8350.16
Bombay Rayon 46.65 -4.99 4712.01 3176.96 8.94 8282.13
Sterling Biotech 2.76 -4.83 3287.53 2726.29 2442.30 8225.10
India Cements 149.45 3.10 7501.49 6972.88 127.81 8219.93
Sintex Inds. 18.45 0.27 3969.34 3761.77 2493.23 8055.04
Arvind Ltd 402.20 3.26 3215.86 2958.26 58.32 6240.37
Ruchi Soya Inds. 16.90 -0.88 6010.26 5497.10 29.16 6240.07
Vardhman Textile 1328.25 1.19 5790.57 2458.15 48.54 6214.40
Jain Irrigation 107.95 3.70 3994.35 2944.01 19.68 6050.50
Trident 67.70 1.04 5107.67 4344.06 123.16 5671.08
Birla Corpn. 803.05 -0.11 2306.39 2011.25 60.60 5582.59
The Ramco Cement 739.30 1.92 7802.12 4942.38 120.26 5181.47
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crestchem: