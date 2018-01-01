JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crestchem Ltd

Crestchem Ltd.

BSE: 526269 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE293N01016
BSE 13:11 | 12 Mar 12.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

12.50

 HIGH

12.50

 LOW

12.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crestchem Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 12.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 12.50
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 14.70
52-Week low 12.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 12.50
CLOSE 12.50
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 14.70
52-Week low 12.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Crestchem Ltd. (CRESTCHEM) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
UltraTech Cem. 4,177.25 114,711.46 27,162.42 2,627.72 30,489.44
Grasim Inds 1,105.90 72,696.34 11,252.95 1,560.00 17,042.17
Shree Cement 16,187.50 56,397.25 9,496.52 1,339.11 9,950.89
Ambuja Cem. 240.55 47,764.81 10,538.15 970.09 19,163.60
Pidilite Inds. 890.45 45,662.27 5,298.65 773.79 3,426.00
ACC 1,563.45 29,360.03 12,687.72 602.40 8,843.14
Dalmia Bhar. 2,836.90 25,290.96 222.51 63.37 1,595.31
Page Industries 21,584.90 24,067.16 2,132.06 266.28 765.03
Castrol India 206.75 20,450.06 3,875.96 674.91 609.84
Godrej Inds. 538.90 18,123.21 1,602.17 -145.24 4,482.10
Tata Chemicals 690.85 17,600.09 6,470.92 692.71 11,051.79
The Ramco Cement 739.30 17,417.91 4,564.23 649.29 5,181.47
Supreme Inds. 1,184.40 15,047.80 4,998.96 379.30 1,846.57
Century Textiles 1,187.00 13,258.79 8,653.53 104.99 8,350.16
Aditya Bir. Fas. 144.90 11,181.79 6,632.98 53.50 3,156.87
SRF 1,877.25 10,779.17 4,197.82 418.82 4,830.67
Arvind Ltd 402.20 10,401.70 5,955.68 270.88 6,240.37
Astral Poly 865.60 10,369.89 1,648.13 106.63 1,008.84
Aarti Inds. 1,158.35 9,512.37 3,050.22 306.68 2,855.55
BASF India 2,086.40 9,032.03 5,525.79 -14.13 2,514.40
NEXT

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crestchem: