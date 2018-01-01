JUST IN
Crestchem Ltd.

BSE: 526269 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE293N01016
BSE 13:11 | 12 Mar 12.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

12.50

 HIGH

12.50

 LOW

12.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crestchem Ltd
Crestchem Ltd. (CRESTCHEM) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Bhagawati Oxygen 36.90 -4.90 8.52 2.17 0.30 2.32 15.91
Ritesh Intl. 8.65 1.88 7.40 12.13 1.18 0.23 37.61
Swarnajyothi Agr 2.85 -5.00 7.25 5.95 0.22 0.00 -
J D Orgochem 4.53 -4.83 6.02 0.53 -0.17 12.21 0.37
Mah. Polybutenes 0.38 2.70 5.92 2.39 -0.78 0.00 -
Kriptol Inds 5.15 9.57 5.86 0.29 0.00 0.01 515.00
Caprolactam Chem 11.16 -4.94 5.13 0.82 -0.07 0.16 69.75
Pratiksha Chem. 8.40 -1.98 4.68 4.68 -0.14 0.07 120.00
C J Gelatine 9.73 0.00 4.68 6.88 0.10 0.00 -
Dujodwala Paper 6.65 -5.00 4.10 4.52 0.00 0.01 665.00
Gagan Gases 8.07 4.94 3.65 0.11 0.02 0.07 115.29
Indian Link Ch. 710.75 -5.00 3.55 0.22 -0.02 20.48 34.70
Sreechem Resins 8.37 4.89 3.35 8.20 -0.06 0.00 -
Asian Petroprod. 3.58 4.99 1.90 0.26 0.03 0.00 -
Benzo Petro Intl 1.30 -4.41 1.44 14.24 0.04 0.00 -
Southern Gas 179.90 4.96 0.41 6.51 0.16 0.00 -

