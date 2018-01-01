You are here » Home » » Crestchem Ltd
Crestchem Ltd.
|BSE: 526269
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE293N01016
|BSE 13:11 | 12 Mar
|12.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
12.50
|
HIGH
12.50
|
LOW
12.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crestchem Ltd
|OPEN
|12.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.50
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|14.70
|52-Week low
|12.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Crestchem Ltd. (CRESTCHEM) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Bhagawati Oxygen
|36.90
|-4.90
|8.52
|2.17
|0.30
|2.32
|15.91
|Ritesh Intl.
|8.65
|1.88
|7.40
|12.13
|1.18
|0.23
|37.61
|Swarnajyothi Agr
|2.85
|-5.00
|7.25
|5.95
|0.22
|0.00
|-
|J D Orgochem
|4.53
|-4.83
|6.02
|0.53
|-0.17
|12.21
|0.37
|Mah. Polybutenes
|0.38
|2.70
|5.92
|2.39
|-0.78
|0.00
|-
|Kriptol Inds
|5.15
|9.57
|5.86
|0.29
|0.00
|0.01
|515.00
|Caprolactam Chem
|11.16
|-4.94
|5.13
|0.82
|-0.07
|0.16
|69.75
|Pratiksha Chem.
|8.40
|-1.98
|4.68
|4.68
|-0.14
|0.07
|120.00
|C J Gelatine
|9.73
|0.00
|4.68
|6.88
|0.10
|0.00
|-
|Dujodwala Paper
|6.65
|-5.00
|4.10
|4.52
|0.00
|0.01
|665.00
|Gagan Gases
|8.07
|4.94
|3.65
|0.11
|0.02
|0.07
|115.29
|Indian Link Ch.
|710.75
|-5.00
|3.55
|0.22
|-0.02
|20.48
|34.70
|Sreechem Resins
|8.37
|4.89
|3.35
|8.20
|-0.06
|0.00
|-
|Asian Petroprod.
|3.58
|4.99
|1.90
|0.26
|0.03
|0.00
|-
|Benzo Petro Intl
|1.30
|-4.41
|1.44
|14.24
|0.04
|0.00
|-
|Southern Gas
|179.90
|4.96
|0.41
|6.51
|0.16
|0.00
|-
