Crestchem Ltd.

BSE: 526269 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE293N01016
BSE 13:11 | 12 Mar 12.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

12.50

 HIGH

12.50

 LOW

12.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crestchem Ltd
Crestchem Ltd. (CRESTCHEM) - Price History

DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
12-03-2018 12.50 12.50 12.50 12.50 200 2
05-03-2018 12.50 12.50 12.50 12.50 100 1
01-03-2018 12.50 12.50 12.50 12.50 200 2
23-02-2018 13.00 13.00 13.00 13.00 800 6
30-01-2018 12.85 12.85 12.25 12.25 750 2
25-01-2018 12.85 12.85 12.85 12.85 1028 2
24-01-2018 14.00 14.00 13.50 13.50 1574 5
23-01-2018 14.00 14.00 14.00 14.00 100 1
22-01-2018 14.70 14.70 14.70 14.70 1100 3
17-01-2018 14.00 14.00 14.00 14.00 600 2
16-01-2018 14.00 14.00 14.00 14.00 1000 1
04-01-2018 14.00 14.00 14.00 14.00 200 2
03-01-2018 14.00 14.00 14.00 14.00 500 3
01-01-2018 14.36 14.36 14.00 14.00 1200 4
29-12-2017 14.36 14.36 14.36 14.36 400 3
28-11-2017 13.40 13.70 13.40 13.70 200 2
16-11-2017 14.10 14.10 14.10 14.10 500 7
15-11-2017 14.00 14.00 14.00 14.00 199 18
13-11-2017 14.30 14.30 14.30 14.30 200 3
03-10-2017 13.70 13.70 13.70 13.70 300 1
