Crestchem Ltd.
|BSE: 526269
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE293N01016
|
BSE
13:11 | 12 Mar
|
12.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
12.50
|
HIGH
12.50
|
LOW
12.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crestchem Ltd
|OPEN
|12.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|12.50
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|14.70
|52-Week low
|12.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|12.50
|CLOSE
|12.50
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|14.70
|52-Week low
|12.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3.75
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Crestchem Ltd. (CRESTCHEM) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|12-03-2018
|12.50
|12.50
|12.50
|12.50
|200
|2
|05-03-2018
|12.50
|12.50
|12.50
|12.50
|100
|1
|01-03-2018
|12.50
|12.50
|12.50
|12.50
|200
|2
|23-02-2018
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|800
|6
|30-01-2018
|12.85
|12.85
|12.25
|12.25
|750
|2
|25-01-2018
|12.85
|12.85
|12.85
|12.85
|1028
|2
|24-01-2018
|14.00
|14.00
|13.50
|13.50
|1574
|5
|23-01-2018
|14.00
|14.00
|14.00
|14.00
|100
|1
|22-01-2018
|14.70
|14.70
|14.70
|14.70
|1100
|3
|17-01-2018
|14.00
|14.00
|14.00
|14.00
|600
|2
|16-01-2018
|14.00
|14.00
|14.00
|14.00
|1000
|1
|04-01-2018
|14.00
|14.00
|14.00
|14.00
|200
|2
|03-01-2018
|14.00
|14.00
|14.00
|14.00
|500
|3
|01-01-2018
|14.36
|14.36
|14.00
|14.00
|1200
|4
|29-12-2017
|14.36
|14.36
|14.36
|14.36
|400
|3
|28-11-2017
|13.40
|13.70
|13.40
|13.70
|200
|2
|16-11-2017
|14.10
|14.10
|14.10
|14.10
|500
|7
|15-11-2017
|14.00
|14.00
|14.00
|14.00
|199
|18
|13-11-2017
|14.30
|14.30
|14.30
|14.30
|200
|3
|03-10-2017
|13.70
|13.70
|13.70
|13.70
|300
|1
